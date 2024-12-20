Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Tanner Beason

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution signed free agent defender Tanner Beason (pronounced: BEE-sun) to a two-year contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with a one-year club option for 2027.

Beason, 27, has recorded 121 professional appearances as a center back and outside back over five professional seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, following a storied four-year collegiate career at Stanford University, during which he won three National Championships. Selected with the 12th-overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, the Winston-Salem, N.C. native has logged over 8,000 regular season minutes since his pro debut for the 'Quakes in 2020.

"Tanner Beason is a seasoned MLS starter who has the skills to be a contributor on our backline over the course of a long season," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "In addition to the two international center backs we already added this month in Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana, we are pleased to now have another talented defender to the team as we continue to improve ahead of the new season."

In the 2024 campaign, Beason started 17 of his 26 league appearances for San Jose, along with three Leagues Cup 2024 appearances and two starts in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. During the 2022 season, the six-foot-one defender set career highs in both appearances (28) and starts (25). Beason has been a disciplined defender throughout his MLS tenure, committing just 25 fouls and only six cautions across five seasons.

"Tanner Beason is a very steady, well-rounded player on both sides of ball who will give us another option at the central defender position," Head Coach Caleb Porter added. "Tanner's MLS experience will also help complement the other defenders we are bringing into the club. I look forward to working with him."

Before ascending to MLS, Beason was a five-year player at Stanford University, where he helped the Cardinal to three consecutive NCAA National Championships from 2015-17 and four straight PAC-12 conference titles from 2015-18. During his collegiate career, Beason tallied 20 goals and 11 assists over 81 appearances. He was named a First Team All-American and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in both 2018 and 2019. Beason also earned three All-PAC-12 First Team selections from 2017-19, also claiming PAC-12 Player of the Year and PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2018.

