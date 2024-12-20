Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Tanner Beason
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution signed free agent defender Tanner Beason (pronounced: BEE-sun) to a two-year contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with a one-year club option for 2027.
TANNER BEASON
Full Name: James Tanner Beason
Pronunciation: BEE-sun
Position: Defender
Height: 6-1
Weight: 175
Age: 27
Date of Birth: March 23, 1997 (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)
Hometown: Winston-Salem, N.C.
Nationality: United States
College: Stanford University
Previous Clubs: San Jose Earthquakes (2020-24)
TRANSACTION: Revolution sign free agent D Tanner Beason to a two-year MLS contract through the 2026 MLS season, with a one-year club option for 2027.
Beason, 27, has recorded 121 professional appearances as a center back and outside back over five professional seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes, following a storied four-year collegiate career at Stanford University, during which he won three National Championships. Selected with the 12th-overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, the Winston-Salem, N.C. native has logged over 8,000 regular season minutes since his pro debut for the 'Quakes in 2020.
"Tanner Beason is a seasoned MLS starter who has the skills to be a contributor on our backline over the course of a long season," Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "In addition to the two international center backs we already added this month in Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana, we are pleased to now have another talented defender to the team as we continue to improve ahead of the new season."
In the 2024 campaign, Beason started 17 of his 26 league appearances for San Jose, along with three Leagues Cup 2024 appearances and two starts in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. During the 2022 season, the six-foot-one defender set career highs in both appearances (28) and starts (25). Beason has been a disciplined defender throughout his MLS tenure, committing just 25 fouls and only six cautions across five seasons.
"Tanner Beason is a very steady, well-rounded player on both sides of ball who will give us another option at the central defender position," Head Coach Caleb Porter added. "Tanner's MLS experience will also help complement the other defenders we are bringing into the club. I look forward to working with him."
Before ascending to MLS, Beason was a five-year player at Stanford University, where he helped the Cardinal to three consecutive NCAA National Championships from 2015-17 and four straight PAC-12 conference titles from 2015-18. During his collegiate career, Beason tallied 20 goals and 11 assists over 81 appearances. He was named a First Team All-American and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in both 2018 and 2019. Beason also earned three All-PAC-12 First Team selections from 2017-19, also claiming PAC-12 Player of the Year and PAC-12 Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2018.
Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game plans are on sale now for the 30th season of Major League Soccer, which kicks off for New England on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024
- Earthquakes Select St. Louis University Defender Max Floriani Second Overall, USF Defender Reid Roberts Fifth Overall in 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Toronto FC Make Three Selections in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Toronto FC
- Quakes Foundation, Kaiser Permanente to Donate $10,000 Toward Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Selects Midfielder Ryan Baer, Defender Demian Alvarez and Forward Trace Terry in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Selects Defenders Enzo Newman, Mohamed Cisset and Forward Samuel Sarver in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Defender Bo Cummins in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money, Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Select Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Tanner Beason - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Select Ben Augee in Third Round of MLS SuperDraft 2025 - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Selects Michael Adedokun, Arik Duncan, Caden Grabfelder and Arthur Duquenne in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Make Three Selections, Add GAM in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players, Gain $75,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Columbus Crew SC
- New York City FC Drafts Five Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Select Tate Johnson and Nikola Djordjevic in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Goalkeeper Alex Bono - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Selects Grant Bailey with the 86th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Daniel Ittycheria with the 40th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Revolution Acquire First-Round Pick (18th Overall) in 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Houston Dynamo FC - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money in Exchange for MLS SuperDraft 2025 Pick - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Acquire $200,000 in GAM from San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Selects Hakim Karamoko with the 10th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Colorado Rapids Acquire the Sixth Overall Pick from Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Nashville SC Acquires up to $150K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for Sixth Overall Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Acquire New York Red Bulls FW Elias Manoel and MLS Four SuperDraft Picks for $700k in General Allocation Money - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Center Back Ian Glavinovich - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Announces Ronny Deila as Head Coach - Atlanta United FC
- Sounders FC Receives $350,000 in General Allocation Money - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Schedule - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC & MLS SuperDraft 2025: December 20 at 2 PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Acquires Midfielder Mateusz Klich Via Trade from D.C. United - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Acquires the 23rd Overall Pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Atlanta United in Exchange for Midfielder Matuesz Klich - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Academy Product Dylan Borso to Homegrown Player Contract - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Signs Will Reilly to Homegrown Deal - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Tanner Beason
- Revolution Make Three Selections, Add GAM in 2025 MLS SuperDraft
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Goalkeeper Alex Bono
- Revolution Acquire First-Round Pick (18th Overall) in 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Houston Dynamo FC
- Revolution Acquire $200,000 in GAM from San Jose Earthquakes