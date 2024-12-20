Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money in Exchange for MLS SuperDraft 2025 Pick

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today that it has acquired $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM), as well as a natural second round pick in the MLS SuperDraft 2026 presented by adidas from Los Angeles FC. In exchange, Inter Miami will send its First Round pick (no. 22 overall) in the MLS SuperDraft 2025.

