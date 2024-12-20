Nashville SC Acquires up to $150K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for Sixth Overall Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today the trade of its first-round pick (sixth overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money ($125,000 in 2025 GAM; $25,000 in conditional 2026 GAM).

Transaction: Nashville SC receives $125,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Colorado Rapids in exchange for the sixth overall pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and could receive up to an additional $25K in conditional 2026 GAM.

