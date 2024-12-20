Colorado Rapids Select Nine Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft Presented by Adidas

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids acquired two additional first-round draft picks via trade, including the fourth overall, and selected nine players total in a busy 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas on Friday.

The Rapids' 2025 draft class was marked by two trades to move up at the top end of the first round. Colorado swapped the eighth overall pick and $162,500 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Sporting Kansas City in exchange for the fourth overall pick which was used to select Generation adidas forward Alex Harris out of Cornell University. Two picks later, the Rapids selected defender Matthew Senanou from Xavier University sixth overall after acquiring the pick earlier in the day from Nashville SC in exchange for $125,000 in 2025 GAM.

"The SuperDraft continues to be an important opportunity for us to add young, ambitious talent to our organization," said Director of Player Personnel Brian Crookham. "This year's selections provide us with profiles that complement the existing player pool. Whether they start as first-team, second-team or draft and follow players for us we believe this class will have a long-term impact on our ability to compete. We're excited to see their progression as they begin their professional journeys."

Later in the first round, the Rapids selected midfielder Efetobo Aror (12th overall) from the University of Portland after acquiring the pick and $75,000 in 2026 GAM from Austin FC in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot. To cap off the first round, the Rapids added forward Sydney Wathuta (16th overall) from Division 1 NCAA Champions Vermont University and midfielder Josh Copeland (26th overall) from University of Detroit Mercy.

In the second round, the Rapids selected defender Charlie Harper (38th overall) from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

To cap off the day, Colorado made three selections in the third round. With the 62nd overall pick, Donavan Phillip from North Carolina State University was taken. The Rapids added the MLS rights to defender Shawn Smart from Las Vegas Lights FC (68th overall), and selected midfielder Matthew Van Horn from Georgetown University (75th overall).

"We're thrilled with the outcome of this SuperDraft," said Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "We secured the rights to a number of talented players with high potential. We're confident this group will make a meaningful impact on the team, both now and in the future."

Harris, 19, a sophomore forward at Cornell University, started all 19 matches in his 2024 campaign, contributing 19 goals and five assists. The Vancouver, Washington, native became the first Cornell player to earn Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors and signed a Generation adidas contract ahead of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. Harris is also the highest-drafted player in the program's history. Before joining Cornell, Harris excelled with the Washington Timbers, earning First Team ECNL All-Conference honors twice, and at Columbia River High School, where he set state records for goals and earned multiple All-American and Player of the Year accolades.

Senanou, 21, a junior defender at Xavier University, appeared in every match during the 2024 season, leading the team with three goals. The Chicago native transferred to Xavier following two seasons at North Carolina, where he helped the Tar Heels to two NCAA Tournament appearances. Senanou is also the highest-drafted player in the program's history. Before college, Senanou competed with Sockers FC and starred at Neuqua Valley High School. A BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll honoree in September 2024, the 6-foot-4 defender pursued a degree in business analytics while anchoring the Musketeers' backline.

Aror, 19, a sophomore midfielder at University of Portland, played in all 17 matches in 2023, starting 12, and provided three assists. The Atlanta, Georgia, native was named WCC Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the All-WCC Freshman Team. Before college, he attended Barca Academy and played for Barca Residency Academy and Phoenix Rising FC.

Wathuta, 20, a sophomore forward from the University of Vermont, played in 23 matches in 2024, starting 21, and set a UVM single-season record with 14 assists, the second-most in NCAA Division I this season. The Nairobi, Kenya, native was named America East Midfielder of the Year and earned First-Team All-Conference honors. As a freshman in 2023, he made 13 starts in 15 matches, contributing two goals and an assist, earning a spot on the America East All-Rookie Team. Before college, he played for Whitecaps FC Academy and Manhattan Soccer Club.

Copeland, 19, a sophomore midfielder at University of Detroit Mercy, played a key role in helping UVM capture its first-ever NCAA title this season. He started all 16 matches in 2024, tying for the team lead with five assists while adding three goals for 11 points. The Macomb, Michigan, native earned Horizon League All-League Third Team honors and was a three-time First-Team All-State selection at Brother Rice High School, where he tallied 45 goals and 22 assists. A Biology major, Copeland was also named to the Detroit Mercy Athletic Director Honor Roll for his academic achievements.

Harper, 21, a junior defender at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, appeared and started in 18 matches in 2024. In his sophomore season, Harper made his debut for the university and was one of four Tar Heels to start and appear in every match. He logged the second-most minutes on the team and helped his side post eight shutouts during the 2023 season. The Melbourne-born center back holds citizenships in three countries, including Japan, England, and Australia.

Phillip, a sophomore forward at North Carolina State University, appeared in 19 matches this season, logging six goals and four assists over 1,172 minutes. The Castries, Saint Lucia, native spent the first season of his collegiate career at Oakland University, where he appeared and started in 19 matches while tallying five goals and seven assists.

Smart most recently played for Las Vegas Lights of USL Championship after spending two seasons at Clemson University. The defender made 33 appearances, 31 of which being starts, and logged 2,538 minutes in 2024 with Las Vegas. This selection has no impact on his current contract with Las Vegas. In college, Smart made 36 appearances for the Tigers and assisted in the university winning the NCAA Division I National Championship in 2023.

Van Horn, a sophomore midfielder at Georgetown University, appeared in 14 matches for the Hoyas during the 2023 season. Before Georgetown, he was a four-year starter and senior-year captain at Shattuck Saint Mary's, recording 17 goals and 11 assists. He also played for Eclipse SC, leading the team to the MLS Next Playoffs in 2021 and 2022. Academically, Van Horn was named Science Student of the Year.

Generation adidas, a partnership between MLS and adidas, develops top collegiate and youth national team talent. Players enter MLS through the SuperDraft and are placed on a club's Supplemental Roster for up to three years. Notable alumni include Moïse Bombito, who represented Canada at the 2024 Copa América while playing for Colorado.

TRANSACTIONS: Colorado Rapids selected Generation adidas forward Alex Harris (fourth overall), defender Matthew Senanou (sixth overall), midfielder Efetobo Aror (12th overall), forward Sydney Wathuta (16th overall), and midfielder Josh Copeland (26th overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. In later rounds, Colorado selected defender Charlie Harper (38th overall), forward Donavan Phillip (62nd overall), drafted the MLS rights to defender Shawn Smart (68th overall), and selected midfielder Matthew Van Horn (75th overall). The Rapids acquired the fourth overall pick from Sporting Kansas City in exchange for the eighth overall pick and $162,500 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 12th overall pick and $75,000 in 2026 GAM from Austin FC in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot, on December 20, 2024.

Alex Harris

Position: Forward

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

Birthdate: February 16, 2005

Birthplace: Vancouver, WA

Nationality: United States

Designation: Domestic

Pronunciation: ALE-ex HAIR-iss

Matthew Senanou

Position: Defender

Height: 6-4

Weight: 214

Birthdate: March 21, 2003

Birthplace: Plainfield, IL

Nationality: United States

Designation: Domestic

Pronunciation: MATH-yoo seh-NAH-noo

Efetobo Aror

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Weight: 145

Birthdate: September 26, 2005

Birthplace: Atlanta, GA

Nationality: United States

Designation: Domestic

Pronunciation: EFF-eh-toh-boh AH-roar

Sydney Wathuta

Position: Forward

Height: 5-10

Weight: 160

Birthdate: June 11, 2004

Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Nationality: Canadian

Designation: Domestic

Pronunciation: SID-nee WAH-too-tah

Josh Copeland

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-3

Weight: 160

Birthdate: July 27, 2005

Birthplace: Macomb, MI

Nationality: United States

Designation: Domestic

Pronunciation: JOSH KOH-pland

Charlie Harper

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Birthdate: June 6, 2003

Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia

Nationality: Australia

Designation: International

Pronunciation: CHAR-lee HAR-per

Donavan Phillip

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 190

Birthplace: Castries, Saint Lucia

Nationality: Saint Lucian

Designation: International

Pronunciation: DAH-nuh-vuhn FIL-ip

Shawn Smart

Position: Defender

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 154

Birthdate: February 24, 2004

Birthplace: Apopka, Florida

Nationality: United States

Designation: Domestic

Pronunciation: sh-AWN sm-AHRT

Matthew Van Horn

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 168

Birthplace: North Pole, Alaska

Nationality: United States

Designation: Domestic

Pronunciation: MATH-yoo VAN-horn

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.