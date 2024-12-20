CF Montréal Selects Michael Adedokun, Arik Duncan, Caden Grabfelder and Arthur Duquenne in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - CF Montréal selected on Friday winger Michael Adedokun (Ohio State University) with the 13th pick of the first round, forward Arik Duncan (University of California) with the 14th pick of the second round (44th overall), winger Caden Grabfelder (Penn State University) with the 20th pick of the second round (50th overall) and defender Arthur Duquenne (Clemson University) with the 13th pick (73th overall) of the third round, as part of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.
Adedokun led the Ohio State Buckeyes with 11 goals and 11 assists in this past season and helped his team with the 2024 Big Ten Tournament. He was named the 2024 Big Ten midfielder of the year and was featured on the All-Big Ten first team.
The native of Eruwa, Nigeria was also announced as one of the three finalists for the 2024 MAC Herman Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player in NCAA Division 1 soccer. The winner of the award will be announced on January 3.
Duncan led the California Golden Bears in goals (five), added three assists in 18 games and helped his team reach the ACC semifinals during the 2024 season. In 2023, the Decatur, Georgia native scored two goals and added one assist in 18 games during his first year with the Golden Bears after transferring from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
The Club then acquired the 20th pick of the second round (50th overall) from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). With the pick, Montreal selected winger Caden Grabfelder from Penn State University.
With the Nittany Lions this past NCAA season, Grabfelder collected four goals and one assist over 15 games. The native of Northampton, Pennsylvania was previously a product of the Philadelphia Union academy. In 2022 he was part of the MLS NEXT national runner-up team, was named to the MLS Best XI and was invited to the MLS NEXT All-Star game.
Duquenne helped the Clemson Tigers win the NCAA national championship and the ACC Tournament in 2023. During the 2024 season, the native of Amiens, France scored one goal and added four assists. Duquenne is a product of the Amiens SC academy and featured on the U19 team in 2022-23.
MICHAEL ADEDOKUN
Position : Winger
Height : 5'8
Weight : 160 lbs
Place of birth : Eruwa, Nigeria
Citizenship : Nigeria
Last club : Ohio State University
ARIK DUNCAN
Position : Forward
Height : 6'4
Weight : 190 lbs
Place of birth : Decatur, Georgia
Citizenship: United States
Last club: University of California
CADEN GRABFELDER
Position : Midfielder
Height: 6'0
Weight: N/A
Place of birth: Northampton, Pennsylvania
Citizenship: United States
Last club : Penn State University
ARTHUR DUQUENNE
Position : Defender
Height: 5'9
Weight: 160 lbs
Place of birth: Amiens, France
Citizenship: France
Last club : Clemson University
