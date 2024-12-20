LAFC Selects Forward Alec Hughes in MLS Super Draft 2025
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC today selected Alec Hughes with the 22nd overall pick in the MLS Super Draft 2025.
Hughes, a forward for the University of Massachusetts, scored 51 goals in five seasons for the Minutemen and earned Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year honors in both his Junior and Senior seasons. The Glastonbury, CT, native scored double-digit goals (10, 15, 16) in each of his final three seasons in Amherst and was also recognized as a Third Team All-American by College Soccer News in 2023.
LAFC acquired the 22nd overall selection from Inter Miami in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money for 2025 and LAFC's natural second round MLS Super Draft selection in 2026.
TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires Alec Hughes with 22nd overall selection in MLS Super Draft 2025.
