LAFC Selects Forward Alec Hughes in MLS Super Draft 2025

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC today selected Alec Hughes with the 22nd overall pick in the MLS Super Draft 2025.

Hughes, a forward for the University of Massachusetts, scored 51 goals in five seasons for the Minutemen and earned Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year honors in both his Junior and Senior seasons. The Glastonbury, CT, native scored double-digit goals (10, 15, 16) in each of his final three seasons in Amherst and was also recognized as a Third Team All-American by College Soccer News in 2023.

LAFC acquired the 22nd overall selection from Inter Miami in exchange for $50,000 in General Allocation Money for 2025 and LAFC's natural second round MLS Super Draft selection in 2026.

TRANSACTION: LAFC acquires Alec Hughes with 22nd overall selection in MLS Super Draft 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.