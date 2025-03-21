LAFC Takes on Sporting Kansas City in MLS Regular Season Road Test at Children's Mercy Park On Saturday, March 22
March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC travels to face Sporting Kansas City this Saturday in MLS regular season action. The match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App and KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera.
LAFC enters this weekend's match with a 2W-2L-0D record in league play. All-time, LAFC is 7-4-2 against Kansas City in the regular season with a 4-2-0 record at Children's Mercy Park. The Black & Gold has not lost to Sporting Kansas City since Aug. 4, 2021, going 5-0-2 against them since then.
Last season, LAFC defeated Kansas City 3-1 on Sept. 25, 2024 to claim the first U.S. Open Cup title in club history.
LAFC forwards Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz will both miss the match while on international duty with Gabon and El Salvador, respectively.
MATCH INFORMATION
Matchup: LAFC vs. Sporting KC
Kickoff: Saturday, March 22 @ 5:30 p.m. PT
Where: Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, KS)
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App, & KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Opens Miami Freedom Park Experience Center in Wynwood - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal to Face Nashville SC in Tennessee this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: March 22, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Takes on Sporting Kansas City in MLS Regular Season Road Test at Children's Mercy Park On Saturday, March 22 - Los Angeles FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Hosts LAFC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Eight Miss Columbus Trip - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off Two-Match Road Stretch at Seattle Sounders FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Beat the Break: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs. SJ - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday Night for 7:30p MT Kickoff against FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Holds Fifth Annual Equipment Drive Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC Looking to Continue Home Success - FC Cincinnati
- Orange and Blue Fall to New York Pancyprian Freedoms in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Takes on Sporting Kansas City in MLS Regular Season Road Test at Children's Mercy Park On Saturday, March 22
- LAFC Weekly
- LAFC Suffers First Home Loss of 2025 to Austin FC
- LAFC Hosts Austin FC in MLS Western Conference Action at BMO Stadium on Saturday, March 15
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals