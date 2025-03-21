LAFC Takes on Sporting Kansas City in MLS Regular Season Road Test at Children's Mercy Park On Saturday, March 22

March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC travels to face Sporting Kansas City this Saturday in MLS regular season action. The match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App and KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera.

LAFC enters this weekend's match with a 2W-2L-0D record in league play. All-time, LAFC is 7-4-2 against Kansas City in the regular season with a 4-2-0 record at Children's Mercy Park. The Black & Gold has not lost to Sporting Kansas City since Aug. 4, 2021, going 5-0-2 against them since then.

Last season, LAFC defeated Kansas City 3-1 on Sept. 25, 2024 to claim the first U.S. Open Cup title in club history.

LAFC forwards Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz will both miss the match while on international duty with Gabon and El Salvador, respectively.

MATCH INFORMATION

Matchup: LAFC vs. Sporting KC

Kickoff: Saturday, March 22 @ 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, KS)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA App, & KFWB 980 AM La Mera Mera

