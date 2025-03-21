Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Portland Timbers
March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - T he Colorado Rapids announced today that they have called up goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement. Hansen will be available for selection for the Rapids' match against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, March 22.
Hansen, 23, joined the Rapids organization at the beginning of the 2025 season after spending the 2024 season with fellow MLS NEXT Pro side Houston Dynamo 2. While with Houston, Hansen made 10 starts and posted two clean sheets in goal.
The goalkeeper was a member of the Weston FC Academy in Florida before moving to Europe to begin his professional career. At 16-years-old, he joined the Everton FC youth system, where he featured for their U-18 side until 2019. Hansen then signed his first professional contract with Everton on July 4, 2019, and earned a spot on the club's U-23 side within Premier League 2.
Following his time with Everton, the Southwest Ranches native spent a season with Swansea City's U-21 side before making the move to Atherton Collieries A.F.C. of the Northern Premier League in 2022. Hansen received consistent playing time with the club, having made 52 appearances with 12 clean sheets over two seasons.
Hansen has played at the international level with the Denmark U-19 National Team. He has made three appearances for the Danish side with his last call-up coming in 2019. Prior to spending time with Denmark at the international level, Hansen also received call-ups with the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-16 and U-17 levels.
TRANSACTION : The Colorado Rapids have called up goalkeeper Nicolas Hansen from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement on March 21, 2025.
Nicolas Hansen
Pronunciation: NEE-koh-lahs HAN-sen
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-2
Weight: 170 lbs
Birthdate: July 10, 2001
Birthplace: Southwest Ranches, FL
Nationality: United States, Denmark
