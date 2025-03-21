Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: March 22, 2025
March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC remains at home as they host western conference side, San Jose Earthquakes. Saturday's match up will mark the first time ever that these teams meet in regular season play. San Jose has looked strong so far this season and they have the statistics to back them. CLTFC will have to be disciplined in the back, with there being no room for error from either team in this match.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's match.
Match: Charlotte FC vs San Jose Earthquakes
When: Saturday, March 22
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen
Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)
For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.
The Opponent
Despite missing forward Josef Martinez due to the International "Break", San Jose's attack still poses a massive risk for The Crown. San Jose, sit at sixth in the Western Conference, with six points in four matches. The Earthquakes are tied for third in goals across all teams, are 1st in scoring attempts, 1st in on-target scoring attempts, and 2nd in shots on target.
San Jose's attack is dynamic, their specialty? Getting large numbers into the box when attacking. The majority of their seven goals so far this season have come from passes and ball movement within their opponent's box.
Eastern Conference Table:
Inter Miami CF - 10 points, 4 GP
Philadelphia Union - 9 points, 4 GP
Columbus Crew - 8points, 4 GP
Charlotte FC - 7 points, 4 GP
Nashville SC - 7 Points, 4 GP
Chicago Fire - 7 Points, 4 GP
Western Conference Table:
Vancouver FC - 12 points, 4 GP
San Diego FC - 8 points, 4 GP
St. Louis City - 8 points, 4 GP
Colorado Rapids - 8 points, 4 GP
Minnesota United - 7 Points, 4 GP
San Jose - 6 Points, 4 GP
For the full live table, click here.
Discipline and Consistency; Saturday Night Non-Negotiables
The Crown will look to keep their home momentum going. They currently remain unbeaten in the past five home matches as well as hold two straight clean-sheet victories at home. Charlotte FC has proved their defensive strength already this season, facing some of the top teams in the league and earning a respectable seven points in just four matches. It is the little things that give you away, and San Jose will be no exception, CLTFC must be ready from kickoff and remain disciplined the entire match.
The International Break leaves Charlotte missing some key players, Patrick Agyemang and Tim Ream currently with the U.S. Men's National Team and Liel Abada with the Israeli Men's National Team. Three starters, all who have made a clear difference this season for Charlotte FC. Saturday's match will be a true testament to the strength and depth of the squad.
Newest squad addition, Souleyman Doumbia still awaits his Visa but could potentially debut this Saturday if acquired. Fans will likely see Idan Toklomati earn his first start with the squad, as he's proved he can be productive in the attack through the minutes he's earned off the bench.
Charlotte's potential to earn points lies in their discipline and patience as an entire unit. "We want to evolve our team... If we can't break quickly and score, our job is to stay on the ball until we can create a better situation." said Head Coach Dean Smith in his Press Conference.
