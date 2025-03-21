Availability Report: Eight Miss Columbus Trip

March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC faces Columbus Crew on Saturday night at Lower.com Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without five players for the game. Defenders Tayvon Gray and Nico Cavallo will miss the match with leg injuries, as will Malachi Jones. He is joined on the sidelines by midfielder Andrés Perea, who is out with a hip injury.

Elsewhere, Alonso Martínez is one of several players away on international duty. The Costa Rican forward is joined by Zidane Yañez, Andrew Baiera and Tomás Romero, who are away with Chile's U-17s, the U.S. U-18s and El Salvador, respectively.

Player Availability Report

Tayvon Gray - OUT - Leg

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Andres Perea - OUT - Hip

Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg

Alonso Martínez - OUT - International Duty

Drew Baiera - OUT - International Duty

Tomás Romero - OUT - International Duty

Zidane Yañez - OUT - International Duty

