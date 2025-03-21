CF Montréal to Face Nashville SC in Tennessee this Saturday

March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee - CF Montréal sets sail for Tennessee to take on Nashville SC at GEODIS Park this Saturday at 8:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

CF Montréal will play the fifth game of its seven-game away stint to start the season. The Montrealers recorded their first point of the campaign last Saturday with a 0-0 draw to D.C. United. Jonathan Sirois made a season-high seven saves to secure his 20th career clean sheet. He is currently ranked second in the league with 22 saves this season.

The Bleu-blanc-noir has not allowed a goal over the last 131 minutes. The Club's record on the road dates back to 2015 when it didn't allow a goal in 231 minutes between November 7 and November 17. The record streak stands at 420 minutes between June 9 and July 7 2018.

Nashville SC (2-1-1) is currently on a two-game winning streak, having defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 at home before grabbing its first ever away win to the Philadelphia Union last Saturday.

CF Montréal holds a 0-3-2 record in Tennessee (5 goals for, 11 goals against) along with an overall record of 1-5-3 (6 goals for, 13 goals against) when facing Nashville.

Defender Joel Waterman, along with Nashville SC midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg, have been selected by the Canadian national team for the March international window. Both players will miss the match. Canada lost 2-0 to Mexico in the semi-finals of the Concacaf Nations League last Thursday, and will face the United States on Sunday in the third-place game.

