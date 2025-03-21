Houston Dynamo FC Kick off Two-Match Road Stretch at Seattle Sounders FC
March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC kick off a two-match road stretch at Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, March 22, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT at Lumen Field.
The Dynamo and Sounders will face off for the first time since last season's meeting in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series. The two sides played to a scoreless draw in Game 1 in Seattle, as the Dynamo secured their 10th clean sheet of the season. Houston will be looking for its first victory in Seattle on Saturday.
Fans can support the team from Houston at Pitch 25 at the Club's official watch party. Fans can also follow the action live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The Dynamo return to the Pacific Northwest next weekend for a Sunday Night Soccer matchup versus the Portland Timbers on March 30.
WHO: Houston Dynamo FC at Seattle Sounders FC
WHEN: Saturday, March 22 - 9:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Neil Sika, Lloyd Sam
Spanish: Jesus Acosta, Carlos Suarez
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
