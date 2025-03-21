International Duty Roundup: Two Inter Miami CF Academy Players in Action
March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
From the end of February through March, two players from the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health were called up for traininig camps and friendlies on the international stage. Below let's take a look at our Academy's representatives schedules and results.
Connor Dale - U.S. U-15 MYNT
Academy goalkeeper Connor Dale featured for the U-15 U.S. Boys' Youth National Team for the team's first training camp for new head coach Ross Brady. The team played Mexico twice in a pair of friendlies, falling 5-3 on February 28 before bouncing back with a 2-1 win on March 2. Dale featured in the starting XI for the match on February 28.
Forward Daniel Pinter has been called up to the U-18 U.S. Men's Youth National Team for a training camp and friendly matches in Marbella, Spain. The team will face the U-20 squads of Morocco and Norway on Saturday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 25, respectively.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2025
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. San Jose - Charlotte FC
- Sounders FC Hosts Houston Dynamo FC Saturday Evening on the EQC Pitch at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Availability Report: Nine Miss Columbus Trip - New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers Preview - Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Signs Three Players to Short-Term Agreements - Atlanta United FC
- International Duty Roundup: Two Inter Miami CF Academy Players in Action - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Opens Miami Freedom Park Experience Center in Wynwood - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal to Face Nashville SC in Tennessee this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: March 22, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Takes on Sporting Kansas City in MLS Regular Season Road Test at Children's Mercy Park On Saturday, March 22 - Los Angeles FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Portland Timbers - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Hosts LAFC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Eight Miss Columbus Trip - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Kick off Two-Match Road Stretch at Seattle Sounders FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Beat the Break: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs. SJ - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday Night for 7:30p MT Kickoff against FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake
- Inter Miami CF Holds Fifth Annual Equipment Drive Presented by Florida Blue - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Host Atlanta United FC Looking to Continue Home Success - FC Cincinnati
- Orange and Blue Fall to New York Pancyprian Freedoms in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- International Duty Roundup: Two Inter Miami CF Academy Players in Action
- Inter Miami CF Opens Miami Freedom Park Experience Center in Wynwood
- Inter Miami CF Holds Fifth Annual Equipment Drive Presented by Florida Blue
- Four Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window
- Injury Update: Lionel Messi