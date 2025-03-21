International Duty Roundup: Two Inter Miami CF Academy Players in Action

March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







From the end of February through March, two players from the Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health were called up for traininig camps and friendlies on the international stage. Below let's take a look at our Academy's representatives schedules and results.

Connor Dale - U.S. U-15 MYNT

Academy goalkeeper Connor Dale featured for the U-15 U.S. Boys' Youth National Team for the team's first training camp for new head coach Ross Brady. The team played Mexico twice in a pair of friendlies, falling 5-3 on February 28 before bouncing back with a 2-1 win on March 2. Dale featured in the starting XI for the match on February 28.

Forward Daniel Pinter has been called up to the U-18 U.S. Men's Youth National Team for a training camp and friendly matches in Marbella, Spain. The team will face the U-20 squads of Morocco and Norway on Saturday, March 22, and Tuesday, March 25, respectively.

For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.