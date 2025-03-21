Inter Miami CF Holds Fifth Annual Equipment Drive Presented by Florida Blue

March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

It's that time of year again! Inter Miami CF is calling on all supporters to harness their passion for fútbol and give back to the community for the Fifth Annual Equipment Drive presented by Florida Blue. The Equipment Drive aims to break down barriers faced by fútbol players from various economic backgrounds, providing them an equal opportunity to follow their athletic passions.

This year, Inter Miami and Florida Blue are thrilled to select Fútbol Con Corazón (FCC) as the beneficiary of this initiative, an organization spanning eight countries with a mission to create a socio-emotionally empowered youth through soccer. FCC understands the difficulties many young people face in discouraging environments and shares Inter Miami's approach for initiating change - harnessing the power of fútbol to do good.

Inter Miami and Community Partner Florida Blue are of the same belief- A unified community has the power to change lives. Together, they are ready to lead the mission that will give players from all backgrounds the confidence to pursue their fútbol dreams.

The initiative kicked off earlier this week on March 17 and will last through the week of March 31. Fans, supporters and community members are encouraged to donate gently used or new fútbol equipment at any of the following four drop off locations in South Florida through the duration of the initiative:

Florida Blue Center- Miami: 8895 SW 136th St, Miami, FL 33176

Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET

Sunday: Closed

Florida Blue Center- North Miami Beach: 13665 Biscayne Blvd N Miami Beach, FL 33181-1617

Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET

Sunday: Closed

Florida Blue Center- Hialeah: 1001 W 49th St Ste 8 Hialeah, Fl 33012-3378

Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET

Sunday: Closed

Florida Blue Center- Fort Lauderdale: 1970 Sawgrass Mills Cir Sunrise, FL 33323-2994

Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET

Sunday: Closed

In addition to the available drop off locations, Inter Miami CF will also be collecting equipment in the Fan Zone at Chase Stadium on March 29 during the team's home match against Philadelphia Union where fans who donate will have the chance to pick from exclusive prizes provided by Florida Blue.

Remember, every contribution counts. From fútbol balls to shin guards, jerseys to gloves - let's come together and equip our community for success both on and off the field!

Stay tuned for more exciting updates on the Club's sorting day and distribution plans.

