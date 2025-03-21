Sounders FC Hosts Houston Dynamo FC Saturday Evening on the EQC Pitch at Lumen Field
March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Following a 1-0 road loss at St. Louis last weekend, Sounders FC hosts Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, March 22 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM). This marks the first matchup of the season between the two Western Conference sides, with Seattle unbeaten at home in 17 all-time meetings (13-0-4) against Houston in MLS action (including postseason).
A trio of club legends are being honored throughout Saturday's matchday elements, including the return of former club captain Nico Lodeiro, who is being celebrated in an on-field ceremony prior to the national anthem ahead of kickoff. Currently in his first season with Houston, Lodeiro is making his first visit to Lumen Field after playing for the Rave Green from 2016-2023, leading the club to two MLS Cups and a Concacaf Champions Cup title.
At the beginning of halftime, Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris is being recognized on the field after breaking the club's all-time scoring record on March 8 vs. LAFC. With 87 career goals for the Rave Green across all competitions, he surpasses Raúl Ruidíaz for the most in team history. The Mercer Island native is not playing in Saturday's match vs. Houston after suffering a hamstring injury against Cruz Azul on March 11.
At the end of pregame warmups, the club is acknowledging midfielder Cristian Roldan after making his 353rd career appearance for the club across all competitions on March 15 at St. Louis, passing Zach Scott for the most appearances by a Sounders field player in all eras dating back to 1974. Stefan Frei (393) is the only player at any position to appear in more games as a Sounder than Roldan.
Sounders FC currently sits 10th in the Western Conference with four points (1-2-1), while Houston is in 14th place in the West with one point (0-3-1). Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle travels to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 29 at PayPal Park (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, 1360 KJR AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Neil Sika & Lloyd Sam
Talent (Spanish): Jesus Acosta & Carlos Suarez
Local Radio: iHeartMedia Seattle
Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Chance Fry
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
