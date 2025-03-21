Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers Preview

March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers

MLS Regular Season Matchday 5 | Saturday, March 22 - 7:30 p.m. MT

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park | Commerce City, CO

The Colorado Rapids (2-0-2, 8 pts.) return home following a two-match road trip for a matchup against the Portland Timbers (1-2-1, 4 pts.) on Saturday night. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.

In what will be the club's second MLS home match in 2025, the Rapids will look to continue their four-match unbeaten stretch, which is the longest in club history to open the regular season. Over this span, Colorado recorded draws against St. Louis CITY SC and FC Dallas in their first two matches to open the season and then rattled off back-to-back road victories against Austin FC and the San Jose Earthquakes in their two most recent contests.

The Rapids will attempt to build off their impressive performance last weekend in their most recent match against San Jose. Cole Bassett opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, followed by substitutes Omir Fernandez and Calvin Harris linking up to put away the eventual game-winner in the 71 st minute. With the win, the Rapids vaulted up the standings to where they now sit at fourth place in the early days of the 2025 MLS season.

On the other end of Saturday's matchup will be the Portland Timbers who are currently ranked 12 th in the West. The club has yet to find their consistency in the young season so far, having only logged four points to start the year. Most recently for the Timbers was a 1-1 draw at home against the LA Galaxy. Felipe Mora was the lone goal scorer for Portland in the match.

These two sides had their fair share of time played against each other, with the clubs facing off on three separate occasions in 2024. In MLS play, the clubs split their meetings, with Portland winning 4-1 at home to start the season and then Colorado taking all three points at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park following a 2-1 victory in September. These two faced off a third time in Leagues Cup, where Portland managed to come out on top at home for a second time.

With Zack Steffen on international duty with the United States, the likely starter for Colorado will be homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry. The goalkeeper made his MLS debut on Decision Day last season on the road against Austin FC but has yet to appear in a home match in his MLS career. In his debut the 18-year-old set the club record as the youngest goalkeeper to start a match and will look to set another milestone against the Timbers. With a win or a shutout, Beaudry would become the youngest goalkeeper in club history to do so in both categories.

