Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. San Jose
March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC remains at Bank of America Stadium tomorrow, Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET to face off against the San Jose Earthquakes.
Saturday's match up will mark the first time the two teams meet in competetive play. The Crown will look to keep their home momentum going. They currently remain unbeaten in the past five home matches as well as hold two straight clean-sheet victories at home. Charlotte FC has proved their defensive strength already this season, facing some of the top teams in the league and earning a respectable seven points in just four matches.
Match #: 5
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Broadcast Information: For further information about MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, full radio affiliate network, and more, please click here.
TV (English) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Talent: Max Bretos (play-by-play), Brian Dunseth (analyst)
TV (Spanish) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Talent: Pablo Ramirez (play-by-play), Jesus Bracamontes (analyst)
Local Radio (English) - WFNZ 92.7 FM
Talent: Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play), Anna Witte (analyst)
Local Radio (Spanish) - WOLS 106.1 FM
Talent: Jaime Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst) Media Availability Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith and Captain Ashley Westwood spoke to media ahead of the match. See below for assets
