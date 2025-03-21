Inter Miami CF Opens Miami Freedom Park Experience Center in Wynwood

Today, Inter Miami CF opens the Miami Freedom Park Experience Center in Wynwood. The new Experience Center will give fans the opportunity to see 3D models of Miami Freedom Park and enjoy an immersive experience of what the new stadium will have to offer our fans when the Club takes the pitch for the first time at its new home venue in Miami in 2026.

We won't go into too much detail today because the first guests to have the opportunity to visit the Experience Center are our loyal Inter Miami CF Season Ticket Members and we do not want to spoil the surprise!

Starting this month, Inter Miami CF's Season Ticket Members have begun receiving invitations to schedule an appointment at the Miami Freedom Park Experience Center. Seat selection for Miami Freedom Park will happen in order based on consecutive membership tenure with the Club. Inter Miami CF has communicated since the beginning of Miami Freedom Park's inception that consecutive membership tenure will improve your seat selection priority for our new home, and we are delivering on that promise.

Season Ticket Members will receive a notification via email to book an appointment prior to their seat selection wave opening. It's important to note, that in-person appointments will begin before virtual availability opens so we encourage members to come visit our team at the Experience Center. Appointments are required to proceed with seat selection. For more information, please reach out to your Membership Services Representative.

Following current Season Ticket Member seat selection, priority will be given to 2025 Half Season Plan holders and current Miami Freedom Park Deposit Holders, prior to a public on-sale.

