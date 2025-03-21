Minnesota United FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United is set to host the LA Galaxy at Allianz Field on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT. Both teams are eager to secure a victory after the previous matchday, where Minnesota let a three-goal lead slip in a 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City, while the Galaxy earned just their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers.

Minnesota United comes into this match following a 3-3 draw at Sporting Kansas City last weekend. The Loons looked dominant early on, building a commanding 3-0 lead thanks to a brace from Tani Oluwaseyi and a goal of the week nominee from Hassani Dotson. However, a difficult finish to the second half allowed Sporting KC to stage a comeback to split the points.

The Galaxy, meanwhile, last weekend earned their first point of the season with a 1-1 draw against the Portland Timbers. Portland took the lead in the 49th minute through Felipe Mora, but the Galaxy responded late in the match, with Christian Ramírez scoring his first goal for the club in the 81st minute. The result was a step forward for the reigning MLS Cup champion Galaxy after opening the season with consecutive losses, but they will now be determined to turn a solid performance into their first victory.

With a number of Loons players away for international duty, the MNUFC bench and its depth will have its first true test of the season. But, a number of starters are still in action, including the likes of Kelvin Yeboah, Joaquín Pereyra and Sang Bin Jeong and Wil Trapp. For the Galaxy, the opportunity for three points comes at a time of near desperation, and the reigning champs will look to take advantage of the international break in the rematch of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON SATURDAY'S DRAW AGAINST SPORTING KANSAS CITY...

"We've got a very resilient group, a very strong group mentally, a group that's pretty reflective. I know they've had the right conversations amongst themselves, and we've had the right conversations as a staff. So, it's not something I think will be a mental block moving forward."

MATCH NOTES:

Minnesota United's match notes can be downloaded HERE.

MNUFC 2025 MEDIA GUIDE:

MNUFC's 2025 Media Guide can be downloaded HERE.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Kipp Keller - Leg (Out)

Michael Boxall - International Duty (Out)

Carlos Harvey - International Duty (Out)

Robin Lod - International Duty (Out)

Tani Oluwaseyi - International Duty (Out)

Dayne St. Clair - International Duty (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

