Nashville SC Update

March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Following this Saturday's match vs. CF Montréal (0W-3L-1D) at GEODIS Park for Hany Mukhtar Bobblehead Night presented by Renasant, Nashville Soccer Club (2W-1L-1D) will host FC Cincinnati (2W-2L-0D) on Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT for College Night powered by AAA where local university students and alumni groups will be highlighted throughout the match.

On Tuesday, March 25, Nashville SC will host its official signing day ceremony for the club's 2025 Special Olympics Unified Team at GEODIS Park's Transcard Premier Club from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. CT (media may check in at 5 p.m. CT). Following the signing ceremony with Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs and Nashville SC players Dan Lovitz, Jacob Shaffelburg, Taylor Washington, and Joe Willis, the 2025 Unified Team will hold its first practice on the GEODIS Park pitch.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will host its 2025 home opener vs. Philadelphia Union 2 on Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Nashville SC vs. FC Cincinnati (Saturday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Huntsville City FC vs. Philadelphia Union 2 (Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

