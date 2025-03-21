Atlanta United Signs Three Players to Short-Term Agreements

March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Rodrigo Neri, Cooper Sanchez and Nyk Sessock to Short-Term Agreements ahead of Saturday's match at FC Cincinnati (2:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements. It will be the first Short-Term Agreement for each player this season.

Neri, 19, signed with Atlanta United 2 on July 11, 2024. The Miami, Florida-native joined Atlanta from Valencia CF's Academy in Spain. Neri spent time developing in multiple LaLiga and LaLiga 2 Academy systems, training under Fernando Torres. He began his professional career when he joined Atlético Madrid in 2021, where he worked his way through Atlético's Academy. For ATL UTD 2, Neri has one assist in two games in 2025.

Sanchez, 16, signed his first professional contract on July 2, 2024 with ATL UTD 2 after spending time in the Academy since joining in 2018. He spent last season with the U-16 squad and was part of the 2023 U-16 side that went 22-1-1 in the Regular Season and took home the MLS NEXT Cup, where he scored in a 3-1 victory over Strikers FC in the title match. The midfielder has made eight professional appearances with ATL UTD 2 and will become a Homegrown effective Jan. 1, 2026. Sanchez started and played all 90 minutes in one appearance for ATL UTD 2 in 2025.

Sessock, 24, signed with ATL UTD 2 on Feb. 24, 2025. The defender grew up in the Philadelphia Union youth academy and played collegiately at Pitt before transferring to Indiana. With the Hoosiers, Sessock won the Big-10 Regular Season Championship and Tournament Championship in 2020 and led his team to two NCAA National Championship appearances in 2020 and 2022. Sessock started and played all 90 minutes in one appearance for ATL UTD 2 in 2025.

Player Profiles

Name: Rodrigo Neri

Position: Forward

Height: 6'1

Birthdate: May 12, 2005

Birthplace: Miami, Florida

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Rodrigo Neri to a Short-Term Agreement on March 21, 2025.

Name: Cooper Sanchez

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9

Birthdate: March 26, 2008

Birthplace: Seattle, Washington

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Cooper Sanchez to a Short-Term Agreement on March 21, 2025.

Name: Nyk Sessock

Position: Defender

Height: 5'7

Birthdate: June 17, 2000

Birthplace: Philadephia, Pennsylvania

Citizenship: USA

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Nyk Sessock to a Short-Term Agreement on March 21, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.