Availability Report: Nine Miss Columbus Trip
March 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC faces Columbus Crew on Saturday night at Lower.com Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without Nine players for the game. Defenders Tayvon Gray and Nico Cavallo will miss the match with leg injuries, as will Malachi Jones. He is joined on the sidelines by midfielder Andrés Perea, who is out with a hip injury. Jacob Arroyave also misses the trip.
Elsewhere, Alonso Martínez is one of several players away on international duty. The Costa Rican forward is joined by Zidane Yañez, Andrew Baiera and Tomás Romero, who are away with Chile's U-17s, the U.S. U-18s and El Salvador, respectively.
Player Availability Report
Jacob Arroyave - OUT - Leg
Drew Baiera - OUT - International Duty
Nico Cavallo - OUT - Leg
Tayvon Gray - OUT - Leg
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Alonso Martínez - OUT - International Duty
Andres Perea - OUT - Hip
Tomás Romero - OUT - International Duty
Zidane Yañez - OUT - International Duty
