Columbus Crew Select Two Players, Gain $75,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money in MLS SuperDraft 2025

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - During today's MLS Super Draft 2025, the Columbus Crew selected two players - defender Cesar Ruvalcaba of Southern Methodist University (Round 2, No. 51 overall) and forward Drew Kerr of Duke University (Round 3, No. 81 overall) - and acquired $75,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) via trade with Real Salt Lake in exchange for the No. 21 overall selection (Round 1).

A captain for the Mustangs, Ruvalcaba started all 14 matches in 2024 and registered four goals and seven assists, including the game-winning strike against Central Arkansas. Before transferring to SMU, he played three seasons at the California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he logged 61 appearances, three goals and seven assists. With the Broncos, Ruvalcaba was named a D2 CCAA All-American and the CCAA Defender of the Year in 2023. The defender led the team to their ninth NCAA Division II Tournament appearance and registered a brace against Cal State Monterey Bay in the second round. The South Gate, Calif., native was named team captain his junior season and ranked second in minutes played in back-to-back years.

Kerr represented Duke University from 2022-24, posting seven goals and 16 assists in 47 games. In 2024, he started all 19 matches for the Blue Devils, collecting five goals and 10 assists. Prior to Duke, Kerr was an academy product and played in two contests for North Carolina FC of the USL League One. Kerr debuted on Oct. 1, 2021, against Toronto FC II and appeared in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Name: Cesar Ruvalcaba

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2''

Hometown: South Gate, Calif.

Drafted: Selected in the Second Round (51st overall) of the MLS SuperDraft 2025 on Dec. 20, 2024

Previous Experience: Southern Methodist University (2024); California State Polytechnic University, Pomona (2021-23)

Name: Drew Kerr

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Hometown: Hillsborough, N.C.

Drafted: Selected in the Third Round (81st overall) of the MLS SuperDraft 2025 on Dec. 20, 2024

Previous Experience: Duke University (2022-24), North Carolina FC (2021-22)

