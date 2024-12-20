Revolution Acquire First-Round Pick (18th Overall) in 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Houston Dynamo FC

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The Revolution acquired the No. 18 overall selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). With the 18th pick, New England selected University of San Diego goalkeeper Donovan Parisian. The Revolution still hold the 35th and 65th overall selections. Click here to follow today's MLS SuperDraft 2025 live with pick-by-pick updates.

Parisian played two seasons for San Diego, collecting 10 shutouts over 20 appearances. As a sophomore in 2024, Parisian posted a 0.69 goals against average over 16 starts, going 13-3-0 and leading the Toreros to a West Coast Conference title. The Queen Creek, Arizona native was named the 2024 WCC Goalkeeper of the Year and earned First Team All-WCC honors.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution acquires the natural first-round selection (18th overall) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Houston Dynamo FC in exchange for $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

