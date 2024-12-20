New York City FC Drafts Five Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC has drafted five players in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.
In the First Round, New York City FC moved up in the draft trading its 24th pick and $75,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to San Diego FC in exchange for their 17th pick. With that pick, the 'Boys in Blue' selected Defender Matt Murray from the University of Vermont (UVM).
The Kennebunkport, Maine, native played 91 career matches, the most in UVM Men's Soccer history, scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists. In 2024, Murray helped the Catamounts win their first-ever NCAA Men's Soccer championship. He also received America East All-Conference First Team and Second Team honors, as well as America East Academic Honor Roll accolades during his time in Vermont.
With the 54th overall pick, the 'Boys in Blue' drafted Midfielder Collin McCamy from Northwestern University. In four years with the Wildcats, the Wake Forest, N.C., native made 67 appearances, scoring four goals and providing seven assists. While at Northwestern, McCamy was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, most recently being named to the Second Team All-Big Ten Conference for his performance this past season.
In the Third Round, Forward AJ Smith was selected with the 78th overall pick from the University of Virginia. From Oregon State University, Forward Arnau Farnos was selected with the 85th overall pick. To close out the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, Defender Nicholas Cavallo was selected with the 88th overall pick from the University of California Los Angeles.
After today's draft, the club has now made 29 SuperDraft selections in franchise history. Last season's draft picks made notable contributions: Malachi Jones provided a goal and an assist in 14 appearances before sustaining a season-ending injury. Meanwhile, Forward Taylor Calheira had a standout season for New York City FC II, finishing as the league's third-highest scorer with 14 goals in 25 matches, in addition to providing five assists. The Forward was named to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI and was a finalist for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro MVP presented by Adidas.
