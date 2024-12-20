D.C. United Selects Daniel Ittycheria with the 40th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has selected Princeton University forward Daniel Ittycheria with the 40th overall selection in the Second Round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Ittycheria scored 19 goals and recorded five assists in 48 appearances (35 starts) for Princeton University from 2022 to 2024. In 2024, Ittycheria scored nine goals and recorded one assist in 19 appearances.

