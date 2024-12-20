FC Cincinnati Select Ben Augee in Third Round of MLS SuperDraft 2025
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have selected midfielder Ben Augee from Gonzaga University with the club's third-round pick (Round 3, Pick 20; Overall 80) in the MLS SuperDraft 2025.
FC Cincinnati traded the club's first round selection in MLS SuperDraft 2025 to LA Galaxy in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Teenage Hadebe on August 27, 2024.
The club also traded its second-round pick (Round 2, Pick 20; Overall 50) to CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.
Round 3, Pick 20 (No. 80 Overall): Ben Augee - Midfielder - Gonzaga University
Ben Augee joins the Orange and Blue from Gonzaga University after playing with the Zags from during the 2023 and 2024 season. As a junior with the Zags, Augee scored five goals, good for a team high, and added three assists over 17 appearances. The Tualatin, Oregon native finished his Zags career with seven goals and four assists.
Augee transferred to Gonzaga after playing his freshman season at Grand Canyon University where he tallied a goal and assist.
FC Cincinnati All-Time Selections in MLS SuperDraft
Year Rd/Select. - Player, College
2019 1 (1) - Frankie Amaya, UCLA
2019 1 (13) - Logan Gdula, Wake Forest
2019 2 (29) - Tommy McCabe, Notre Dame
2019 2 (30) - Jimmy Hague, Michigan State
2019 2 (37) - Ben Lundt, Akron
2019 3 (49) - Rashawn Dally, Quinnipiac
2020 2 (29) - Rey Ortiz, Portland
2020 3 (53) - Joris Ahlinvi, Indiana
2021 1 (2) - Calvin Harris, Wake Forest
2021 2 (29) - Avionne Flanagan, South Florida
2021 2 (54) - Jonas Fjeldberg, Dayton
2021 3 (56) - Matthew Vowinkel, Hofstra
2022 1 (2) - Roman Celentano, Indiana
2022 1 (14) - Ian Murphy, Duke
2022 2 (30) - Nick Markanich, Northern Illinois
2023 1 (22) - Joey Akpunonu, Bowling Green
2023 2 (51) - Hunter Morse, Western Michigan
2023 3 (80) - London Aghedo, Air Force
2024 1 (27) - Brian Schaefer, South Florida
2024 2 (56) - Kenji Mboma Dem, Dayton
2025 3 (80) - Ben Augee, Gonzaga
