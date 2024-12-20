FC Cincinnati Select Ben Augee in Third Round of MLS SuperDraft 2025

FC Cincinnati have selected midfielder Ben Augee from Gonzaga University with the club's third-round pick (Round 3, Pick 20; Overall 80) in the MLS SuperDraft 2025.

FC Cincinnati traded the club's first round selection in MLS SuperDraft 2025 to LA Galaxy in exchange for the Right of First Refusal for Teenage Hadebe on August 27, 2024.

The club also traded its second-round pick (Round 2, Pick 20; Overall 50) to CF Montréal in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money.

Round 3, Pick 20 (No. 80 Overall): Ben Augee - Midfielder - Gonzaga University

Ben Augee joins the Orange and Blue from Gonzaga University after playing with the Zags from during the 2023 and 2024 season. As a junior with the Zags, Augee scored five goals, good for a team high, and added three assists over 17 appearances. The Tualatin, Oregon native finished his Zags career with seven goals and four assists.

Augee transferred to Gonzaga after playing his freshman season at Grand Canyon University where he tallied a goal and assist.

FC Cincinnati All-Time Selections in MLS SuperDraft

Year Rd/Select. - Player, College

2019 1 (1) - Frankie Amaya, UCLA

2019 1 (13) - Logan Gdula, Wake Forest

2019 2 (29) - Tommy McCabe, Notre Dame

2019 2 (30) - Jimmy Hague, Michigan State

2019 2 (37) - Ben Lundt, Akron

2019 3 (49) - Rashawn Dally, Quinnipiac

2020 2 (29) - Rey Ortiz, Portland

2020 3 (53) - Joris Ahlinvi, Indiana

2021 1 (2) - Calvin Harris, Wake Forest

2021 2 (29) - Avionne Flanagan, South Florida

2021 2 (54) - Jonas Fjeldberg, Dayton

2021 3 (56) - Matthew Vowinkel, Hofstra

2022 1 (2) - Roman Celentano, Indiana

2022 1 (14) - Ian Murphy, Duke

2022 2 (30) - Nick Markanich, Northern Illinois

2023 1 (22) - Joey Akpunonu, Bowling Green

2023 2 (51) - Hunter Morse, Western Michigan

2023 3 (80) - London Aghedo, Air Force

2024 1 (27) - Brian Schaefer, South Florida

2024 2 (56) - Kenji Mboma Dem, Dayton

2025 3 (80) - Ben Augee, Gonzaga

