Chicago Fire FC Signs Academy Product Dylan Borso to Homegrown Player Contract

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago native and midfielder Dylan Borso to a Homegrown Player contract. Borso's contract will run through the 2027 season, with Club options for 2028 and 2029.

"Dylan's journey is a great example of the development pathway that exists for talented young players at the Club," said Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "From excelling in our Academy to gaining valuable professional experience with Chicago Fire II, Dylan has shown impressive determination and growth. After a standout freshman season at Wake Forest, we're excited to sign him to a Homegrown Player deal and help him continue his development and reach his goals."

Borso, 18, becomes the 25th Homegrown Player in Club history, and the 11th to sign with the Fire since January 2020. The Club currently has five Homegrown Players under contract with the First Team.

"It's a dream come true to sign with the Chicago Fire," said Borso. "I would like to thank Coach Berhalter and the staff for having confidence in me, and my dad for all his support along the way. I would also like to thank all of the coaches and support staff at the Club who have helped me grow on and off the field over the past eight years. I'm ready to give my best and bring 100 percent effort on and off the field every day. I'm a competitive guy and I can't wait to get started playing for this city."

A native of Chicago, Borso joined the Chicago Fire Academy in 2017, contributing to Academy squads from the U-13 through the U-19 levels, as well as Chicago Fire II of MLS NEXT Pro. With Chicago Fire II, Borso logged nine appearances over the course of two seasons (four starts). Borso registered one goal for Chicago Fire II as a 17-year-old in the 3-2 win on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, against Sporting Kansas City II that kept the team above the playoff line. Borso was named MLSNP Rising Star of the Matchday following his goal-scoring performance, becoming the first Fire II player to claim Rising Star of the Matchday honors. Chicago Fire II went on to qualify for the playoffs in 2023 and 2024.

Most recently, Borso played collegiate soccer at Wake Forest University during the 2024 season and was one of five players to appear in all 24 matches (11 starts) for the Demon Deacons, recording four goals and a team-high four assists. One of his tallies was a golden goal in the Round of 16 of the 2024 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament that propelled Wake Forest into its 10th Elite Eight in program history with a 2-1 win against defending National Champions Clemson University.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC signs Dylan Borso to a Homegrown Player contract through 2027, with Club options for 2028 and 2029.

Name: Dylan Borso

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 165 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 2, 2006

Birthplace: Chicago, Ill.

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Citizenship: United States of America

High School: Metea Valley High School

Last club: Wake Forest University

