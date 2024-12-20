Philadelphia Union Acquire Center Back Ian Glavinovich

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have acquired center back Ian Glavinovich from Newell's Old Boys on a one-year loan with a club option to permanently transfer. Glavinovich will be added to the Union's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot.

"Ian is a robust, fast, center back who's skillset matches what we are looking for in that position," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "He is defensively sound and has a lot of quality on the ball. With room for development, I believe he can make an immediate impact on our backline, and we look forward to welcoming him to the club."

Glavinovich, 23, has been playing for CA Newell's of Argentine Primera Division, Argentina's first-tier division, since 2022. He has made 30 total appearances for the Old Boys, logging one assist in that time. Of those 30 games, Glavinovich appeared in 19 matches in Copa de la Liga competitions (2023 & 2024), eight appearances in Copa Sudamericana (2023), and one appearance in Copa Argentina (2024). He ranked fourth on CA Newell's in minutes played during the 2024 Copa de la Liga with 1,080 and earned his first career assist on January 25 at CA Central Córdoba.

Glavinovich represented Argentina on the U23 national team in 2023 and appeared in two international friendly matches.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire center back Ian Glavinovich on a one-year loan with a club option to permanently transfer on December 20, 2024. He will be added to the active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa.

Name: Ian Glavinovich

Position: Center Back

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 165 lbs

Born: October 27, 2001

Birthplace: Elortondo, Sante Fe, Argentina

Hometown: Elortondo, Sante Fe, Argentina

Citizenship: Argentina/Croatia

Acquired: Philadelphia Union acquire center back Ian Glavinovich on loan on December 20, 2024.

Previous Experience: Newell's Old Boys (2022-2024)

