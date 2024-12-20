D.C. United Selects Jonah Biggar with the 70th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has selected University of South Carolina midfielder Jonah Biggar with the 70th overall selection in the Third Round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.

Bailey scored two goals and recorded two assists in 34 appearances (33 starts) over two seasons with the University of South Carolina from 2023 to 2024. In 2024, Biggar scored one goal and recorded four assists in 16 appearances (16 starts) for the Gamecocks.

