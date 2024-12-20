Charlotte FC & MLS SuperDraft 2025: December 20 at 2 PM ET

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







MLS SuperDraft 2025 begins Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 pm ET. Follow along at mlssoccer.com for all selections.

The MLS SuperDraft 2025 is set to spotlight the next wave of talent poised to make their mark on Major League Soccer. With top collegiate players and emerging prospects vying for a chance to join the professional ranks, the draft serves as a key moment for teams to bolster their rosters.

What you need to know:

Eligible Players

Generation adidas Class

Top Prospects

Charlotte FC 2025 Picks:

Round 1 - Pick 17

Round 2 - Pick 47

Round 3 - Pick 77

Pick History:

2022

1-1 Ben Bender (Maryland)

2-1 Kyle Holcomb (Wake Forest)

3-1 George Marks (Clemson)

2023

1-1 Hamady Diop (Clemson)

1-12 Patrick Agyemang (Rhode Island)

2-11 Nick Scardina (Washington)

3-11 Andrew Privett (Penn State)

2024

1-14 Tyger Smalls (Loyola Marymount)

2-9 Jahlane Forbes (Wake Forest)

2 - 12 Jacob Babalai (Portland)

3-12 Nathan Richmond (Clemson)

