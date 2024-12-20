D.C. United Selects Grant Bailey with the 86th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has selected Loyola University Chicago defender Grant Bailey with the 86th overall selection in the Third Round of the 2025 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas.
Bailey scored one goal in 25 appearances (21 starts) across 1,500 minutes played for Loyola University Chicago from 2023 to 2024. In 2024, Bailey started 12 of 15 matches for Loyola University Chicago.
