Vancouver Whitecaps FC Select Tate Johnson and Nikola Djordjevic in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC selected left back and Generation adidas signing Tate Johnson, as well as right back Nikola Djordjevic in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft on Friday.

Tate Johnson

17 starts during his freshman season at the University of North Carolina

Made pro debut as a 16-year-old with Tampa Bay Rowdies in 2022

Seven appearances and two starts with Rowdies in the USL Championship, and three appearances and one start in the U.S. Open Cup

10 appearances and five starts in MLS NEXT Pro with Crown Legacy FC in 2023

Johnson, 19, was selected in the first round with the 15th overall selection. The native of Tampa, Florida played one season at the University of North Carolina, starting 17 matches as a freshman for the Tar Heels while adding one goal and two assists.

The left back brings professional experience, having made his debut for Tampa Bay Rowdies as a 16-year-old in 2022 after coming through their academy. He would go on to make three starts and 13 combined appearances for the Rowdies in the USL Championship and U.S. Open Cup. He then made five starts in 10 appearances in 2023 for Crown Legacy FC, the MLS NEXT Pro side for Charlotte FC, recording one assist.

Johnson's father Brian played five seasons in MLS, winning MLS Cup in 2000 with Kansas City Wizards.

How Generation adidas works

Johnson was one of four players signed to Generation adidas contracts before the draft. Generation adidas is a joint program between MLS and adidas dedicated to developing exceptional talent in a professional environment.

Each year, a handful of top collegiate underclassmen and youth national team players are signed by MLS, with the majority of such players entering MLS through the MLS SuperDraft. Until the end of the guaranteed term of his contract up to three years, Generation adidas players are on a club's Supplemental Roster.

Throughout the program's history, Generation adidas players have significantly impacted MLS and the international stage. Since 2019, nine different Generation adidas players have gone on to represent five different national teams, including standouts Moïse Bombito (Canada), Patrick Schulte (United States), and Dani Pereira (Venezuela). At the 2024 Copa América, 11 former Generation adidas signings participated in the competition.

Tate Johnson

Position: Fullback

Height: 5-07

Weight: 160 pounds

Date of Birth: July 10, 2005

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Citizenship: United States

Status: Generation adidas, Domestic

University: University of North Carolina

Former Clubs: Crown Legacy FC (MLS NEXT Pro), Tampa Bay Rowdies (USL Championship)

Youth Club: Tampa Bay United (MLS NEXT)

Nikola Djordjevic

Started 35 of 38 appearances at Southern Methodist University from 2022 to 2024, recording two goals and 12 assists

Captained the Mustangs during the 2024 NCAA season, starting all 21 matches while scoring one goal and adding five assists

2022 All-AAC Rookie Team

Djordjevic, 22, was selected in the second round with the 45th overall selection. From 2022 to 2024, the native of Austin, Texas started 35 of his 38 appearances, recording two goals and 12 assists. In his final season at SMU, he captained the Mustangs while starting all 21 matches, scoring one goal and adding five assists.

During his youth career, Djordjevic spent time playing with Austin based Capital City SC. In four seasons at Westwood High School, Djordjevic helped lead his team to two district runner-up finishes and two district championships. In three seasons, he scored 39 goals while totaling 40 assists and was named first-team all-region each year, as well as District Overall MVP as a sophomore and District Offensive MVP as a junior.

Nikola Djordjevic

Position: Fullback

Height: 5-09

Weight: 175 pounds

Date of Birth: November 14, 2002

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Citizenship: United States

Status: Domestic

University: Southern Methodist University

Youth Club: Capital City SC

For the latest information, visit whitecapsfc.com and follow @WhitecapsFC on social media.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.