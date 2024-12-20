Revolution Make Three Selections, Add GAM in 2025 MLS SuperDraft

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution selected three players in Friday's 2025 MLS SuperDraft. The Revolution acquired the No. 18 overall selection from Houston Dynamo FC and selected University of San Diego goalkeeper Donovan Parisian in Round One, followed by Georgetown defender Eric Howard (35th overall) in Round Two and Boston College defender C.J. Williams (65th overall) in Round Three.

New England acquired $200,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for New England's natural first-round selection (fifth overall). To trade back into the first round, New England sent $75,000 in 2025 GAM (General Allocation Money) to Houston Dynamo FC for the No. 18 overall selection.

Following Friday's draft, Revolution Sporting Director Curt Onalfo and first-round draft pick Donovan Parisian addressed the media via conference call. Click the link below to read a complete transcript.

2025 Revolution SuperDraft Picks

DONOVAN PARISIAN

Pronunciation: pah-REE-shin

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205

Hometown: Queen Creek, Ariz.

Date of Birth: 09/27/2004 (20)

Nationality: United States

College: San Diego

ERIC HOWARD

Pronunciation: HOW-word

Position: Defender

Height: 5-10

Weight: 150

Hometown: Redmond, Wash.

Date of Birth: 08/12/2004 (20)

Nationality: United States

College: Georgetown

C.J. WILLIAMS

Pronunciation: WILL-yims

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 183

Hometown: Valley Stream, N.Y.

Nationality: United States

College: Boston College

Parisian compiled a 14-5-1 career record, including 10 shutout performances, over 20 games started for the Toreros. The 20-year-old goalkeeper logged a 1-2-1 record over four starts in his debut campaign with San Diego as a freshman in 2023. As a sophomore in 2024, Parisian posted a 0.69 goals against average over 16 starts, going 13-3-0 and leading the Toreros to a West Coast Conference title. The Queen Creek, Arizona native was named the 2024 WCC Goalkeeper of the Year and earned First Team All-WCC honors.

A native of Queen Creek, Ariz., Parisian helped San Diego win its third consecutive West Coast Conference title last season, backstopping the Toreros to a 1-0 victory over Loyola Marymount in the tournament final. In the NCAA Tournament, Parisian collected back-to-back clean sheets in the opening rounds, a pair of 1-0 wins over UC Davis and Duke. Parisian tallied a seven-save effort, matching his career-high, in the second-round victory over the Blue Devils.

Howard, a native of Redmond, Wash., netted two goals along with five assists over 38 games played, including 21 starts, over two seasons with the Hoyas. As a freshman in 2023, Howard scored one goal with two assists over 17 appearances. Howard's sophomore campaign in 2024 featured 21 appearances, all starts, with one goal scored and three assists.

The 20-year-old midfielder was one of three Georgetown players to start all 21 matches in the 2024 season. Howard scored the game-winning goal in the Big East Tournament Final, a 2-1 victory over Providence College that gave the Hoyas their third Big East Conference title in program history.

Across three seasons at Boston College, Williams totaled 39 appearances, including 37 matches started, with one goal scored. The Valley Stream, N.Y. native started 15 of his 16 appearances as a junior in 2024, tallying 1,200 minutes played. The central defender started all 16 of his appearances as a sophomore in 2023, and six of seven games played as a freshman in 2022.

