Revolution Sign Free Agent Goalkeeper Alex Bono

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution signed free agent goalkeeper Alex Bono to a two-year contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer Season. Bono, a 30-year-old native of Syracuse, N.Y., joins the Revolution for his 11th MLS season with 169 regular season appearances to his credit, with 33 shutouts.

Full Name: Alexander Nicholas Bono

Pronunciation: BONN-no

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205

Age: 30

Date of Birth: April 25, 1993 (Syracuse, New York)

Hometown: Baldwinsville, New York

Nationality: United States

College: Syracuse University

Previous Clubs: D.C. United (2023-24), Toronto FC (2015-22)

TRANSACTION: Revolution sign free agent GK Alex Bono to a two-year MLS contract through 2026.

The six-foot-three goalkeeper spent the last two seasons with D.C. United, securing seven clean sheets in 39 league appearances, after a decorated eight-year spell with Toronto FC. Last season, Bono set a new career high with 29 MLS starts for D.C.

As Toronto's starting goalkeeper, Bono led the Reds to a historic treble in 2017, winning MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield, and one of his four career Canadian Championships (2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020). He also helped Toronto win the Eastern Conference Championship in 2016 and 2019, as well as a berth in the 2018 Concacaf Champions League Final. Bono arrived in Toronto as the club's first-round SuperDraft pick in 2015 and after a brief spell with their second team, went on to play 130 regular season games for the Reds with 29 clean sheets.

"We are happy to add another experienced MLS goalkeeper to our squad in Alex Bono, who brings extensive starting experience in our league," Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. "In Toronto, Alex anchored one of the most successful teams in our league's history, a winning pedigree that will surely benefit our team. We look forward to welcoming him to New England when preseason kicks off in January."

In Toronto's memorable run to the 2017 MLS Cup victory, Bono recorded three shutouts and an 88.3 save percentage in his five playoff starts. He kept a clean sheet over Seattle Sounders FC in the final, securing the unprecedented treble for TFC. During that regular season, Bono set a personal best with 29 appearances and recorded 10 shutouts, a single-season club record and second best in MLS that season. He averaged only 1.12 goals against per game with a league-best 19 wins.

"Alex Bono has proven himself in MLS over the past decade as a talented and dependable goalkeeper," Head Coach Caleb Porter added. "His experience and pedigree of winning trophies also adds value to our locker room and the standards we are setting. With Aljaž returning and a new goalkeeper joining us in today's draft, I feel good about the position as we enter the new season."

Bono played his collegiate soccer near his hometown for Syracuse University, where he was a three-year starter for the Orange from 2012-14. In his final season at Syracuse, he helped set school records for goals-against average (0.55) and shutouts (12), earning first-team All-American honors from the NSCAA and the 2014 ACC Defensive Player of the Year award.

In international play, Bono earned one senior cap with the U.S. Men's National Team in a friendly against Bolivia in 2018. The longtime pro also has a unique connection to New England. In his amateur career, at age 18, he made one start for the New England Revolution Reserves in the MLS Reserves League in July 2012.

Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game plans are on sale now for the 30th season of Major League Soccer, which kicks off for New England on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). Click here to view the Revs' complete 2025 MLS schedule. Revolution Season Memberships and multi-game packages are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.