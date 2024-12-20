Chicago Fire FC Selects Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC selected three players in the MLS SuperDraft 2025 earlier today. The Fire selected Dean Boltz (third overall), Travis Smith Jr. (33rd overall), and Geni Kanyane (63rd overall).
Boltz, 18, is one of four players in the 2025 Generation adidas class. In his first collegiate season with the Wisconsin Badgers, Boltz earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors after scoring a team-leading 10 goals and adding four assists. The Palatine, Ill., native started all 15 matches in which he played for the Badgers and also earned All-Big Ten Second Team, All Freshman Team, and United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Region for the Men's All-North Region honors. Boltz played youth soccer with Sockers FC in Chicago and was named the 2023-24 MLS NEXT MVP presented by adidas in the U-19 age group last season after scoring 19 times for a team that only lost one game in 10 months.
Smith Jr., 19, played at Wake Forest University the past two seasons, playing in 33 matches (27 starts). The versatile defender recorded 1,718 minutes in his sophomore season with the Demon Deacons across the backline, scoring the game-winning strike in the 2-1 win against Syracuse University in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Smith Jr. also signed an Academy Contract with USL Championship side Louisville City FC in 2023.
Kanyane, 23, played 4,292 career minutes with the University of Dayton, scoring four goals and registering seven assists as a defender. At the international level, Kanyane represented the South Africa U-20 Men's National Team and was a member of the 2018 U-20 Cosafa Cup championship team with South Africa.
Name: Dean Boltz
Position: Forward
College: University of Wisconsin
Height: 6'2"
Hometown: Palatine, Ill.
Name: Travis Smith Jr.
Position: Defender
College: Wake Forest University
Height: 6'1"
Hometown: Louisville, Ky.
Name: Geni Kanyane
Position: Defender
College: University of Dayton
Height: 5'9"
Hometown: Roodepoort, South Africa
