Quakes Foundation, Kaiser Permanente to Donate $10,000 Toward Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Quakes Foundation, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, announced today a donation of $10,000 to Loaves & Fishes ' Brown Paper Bag Program to help fight food insecurity. This donation marks the third consecutive year of the Assists for Food Insecurity Program where Kaiser Permanente committed a $250 donation per Earthquakes assist tallied during the 2024 season.

"The Assists for Food Insecurity program has a wonderful impact on the community," said Kaiser Permanente Chief Nurse Executive, RN Stacy Alves. "Improving health through ensuring access to healthy fresh foods, which enable people to live healthy and active lifestyles. It brings me great joy to see the relationship between Kaiser Permanente grow as we work together to improve the health of our communities and partner with other like-minded organizations."

The $10,000 donation will benefit Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program. This initiative benefits community members in vulnerable situations who upon visiting Loaves & Fishes for a hot meal also receive a brown bag to take home for a second meal to eat at a later time.

"It takes a village," said David Hott, CEO of Loaves & Fishes. "The more individuals who get involved, the larger impact we can have. So to us at Loaves & Fishes, and to me, specifically, I'm honored. It means a ton so thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Loaves & Fishes, since their start in 1980, has been providing hot and nutritious prepared meals, delivered and served to feed hungry families, children, seniors, veterans, students and disabled individuals in the Bay Area. The organization provides over 1.5 million meals each year throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties. For more information, visit www.loavesfishes.org.

"The Assists for Food Insecurity program is critical here locally, and to be able to partner with Kaiser in support of Loaves & Fishes and the work they do is amazing.," said Earthquakes Vice President of Community Relations Robert Davis. "One of the key areas of impact that the program has is not only being able to provide food, but to be able to do so with dignity for individuals. It's so critical for us to recognize that there are a lot of stereotypes in and around the types of people that need food and receive food that are not true in regard to our community. There's so many individuals that have been affected by this issue here locally, that need access, and access in a way that allows them to feel comfortable, to even raise their hand to say that they need that help, and so to have this program in support of that work is it's really impactful."

