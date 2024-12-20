Quakes Foundation, Kaiser Permanente to Donate $10,000 Toward Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program
December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Quakes Foundation, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, announced today a donation of $10,000 to Loaves & Fishes ' Brown Paper Bag Program to help fight food insecurity. This donation marks the third consecutive year of the Assists for Food Insecurity Program where Kaiser Permanente committed a $250 donation per Earthquakes assist tallied during the 2024 season.
"The Assists for Food Insecurity program has a wonderful impact on the community," said Kaiser Permanente Chief Nurse Executive, RN Stacy Alves. "Improving health through ensuring access to healthy fresh foods, which enable people to live healthy and active lifestyles. It brings me great joy to see the relationship between Kaiser Permanente grow as we work together to improve the health of our communities and partner with other like-minded organizations."
The $10,000 donation will benefit Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program. This initiative benefits community members in vulnerable situations who upon visiting Loaves & Fishes for a hot meal also receive a brown bag to take home for a second meal to eat at a later time.
"It takes a village," said David Hott, CEO of Loaves & Fishes. "The more individuals who get involved, the larger impact we can have. So to us at Loaves & Fishes, and to me, specifically, I'm honored. It means a ton so thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Loaves & Fishes, since their start in 1980, has been providing hot and nutritious prepared meals, delivered and served to feed hungry families, children, seniors, veterans, students and disabled individuals in the Bay Area. The organization provides over 1.5 million meals each year throughout Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties. For more information, visit www.loavesfishes.org.
"The Assists for Food Insecurity program is critical here locally, and to be able to partner with Kaiser in support of Loaves & Fishes and the work they do is amazing.," said Earthquakes Vice President of Community Relations Robert Davis. "One of the key areas of impact that the program has is not only being able to provide food, but to be able to do so with dignity for individuals. It's so critical for us to recognize that there are a lot of stereotypes in and around the types of people that need food and receive food that are not true in regard to our community. There's so many individuals that have been affected by this issue here locally, that need access, and access in a way that allows them to feel comfortable, to even raise their hand to say that they need that help, and so to have this program in support of that work is it's really impactful."
For more information about the Quakes Foundation, visit www.sjearthquakes.com/community
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from December 20, 2024
- Earthquakes Select St. Louis University Defender Max Floriani Second Overall, USF Defender Reid Roberts Fifth Overall in 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft - San Jose Earthquakes
- Toronto FC Make Three Selections in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Toronto FC
- Quakes Foundation, Kaiser Permanente to Donate $10,000 Toward Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Selects Midfielder Ryan Baer, Defender Demian Alvarez and Forward Trace Terry in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Selects Defenders Enzo Newman, Mohamed Cisset and Forward Samuel Sarver in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - FC Dallas
- Houston Dynamo FC Selects Defender Bo Cummins in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Houston Dynamo FC
- San Diego FC Selects Five Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money, Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Selects Three Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Charlotte FC
- Timbers Select Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Defender Tanner Beason - New England Revolution
- Minnesota United Selects Four Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Select Ben Augee in Third Round of MLS SuperDraft 2025 - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Selects Michael Adedokun, Arik Duncan, Caden Grabfelder and Arthur Duquenne in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Make Three Selections, Add GAM in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - New England Revolution
- Chicago Fire FC Selects Three Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Select Two Players, Gain $75,000 of 2025 General Allocation Money in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Columbus Crew SC
- New York City FC Drafts Five Players in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Select Tate Johnson and Nikola Djordjevic in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Sign Free Agent Goalkeeper Alex Bono - New England Revolution
- Atlanta United Selects Two Players in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Selects Grant Bailey with the 86th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- D.C. United Selects Daniel Ittycheria with the 40th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Revolution Acquire First-Round Pick (18th Overall) in 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Houston Dynamo FC - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Acquires $50,000 in General Allocation Money in Exchange for MLS SuperDraft 2025 Pick - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Acquire $200,000 in GAM from San Jose Earthquakes - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- D.C. United Selects Hakim Karamoko with the 10th Overall Selection in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - D.C. United
- Colorado Rapids Acquire the Sixth Overall Pick from Nashville SC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Colorado Rapids
- San Diego FC Selects Midfielder Manu Duah with First Overall Pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025 - San Diego FC
- Nashville SC Acquires up to $150K in General Allocation Money (GAM) from the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for Sixth Overall Pick in 2025 MLS SuperDraft - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Acquire New York Red Bulls FW Elias Manoel and MLS Four SuperDraft Picks for $700k in General Allocation Money - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Center Back Ian Glavinovich - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Announces Ronny Deila as Head Coach - Atlanta United FC
- Sounders FC Receives $350,000 in General Allocation Money - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Announce 2025 Preseason Training Camp Schedule - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC & MLS SuperDraft 2025: December 20 at 2 PM ET - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Acquires Midfielder Mateusz Klich Via Trade from D.C. United - Atlanta United FC
- D.C. United Acquires the 23rd Overall Pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft from Atlanta United in Exchange for Midfielder Matuesz Klich - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Academy Product Dylan Borso to Homegrown Player Contract - Chicago Fire FC
- Atlanta United Signs Will Reilly to Homegrown Deal - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes Select St. Louis University Defender Max Floriani Second Overall, USF Defender Reid Roberts Fifth Overall in 2025 Major League Soccer SuperDraft
- Quakes Foundation, Kaiser Permanente to Donate $10,000 Toward Loaves & Fishes' Brown Paper Bag Program
- Earthquakes Announce Biggest Schedule in Club History for 2025 Season
- Earthquakes to Select Second Overall in MLS SuperDraft 2025; Eligible Player List Now Available
- Earthquakes' Luciano Fusco to Accept Assistant Coach Position with San Diego FC