Atlanta United Acquires Midfielder Mateusz Klich Via Trade from D.C. United

December 20, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that it has acquired midfielder Mateusz Klich via trade from D.C. United in exchange for Atlanta's first round pick (No. 23) in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. D.C. United will maintain a percentage of Klich's 2025 salary budget charge and his Designated Player spot. If Atlanta re-signs the player to a new contract, D.C. United will receive $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money. In Atlanta, Klich will occupy both a senior roster and international slot.

"Mateusz is a central midfielder with proven quality both in this league and at the highest levels in Europe," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He's had two quality seasons in MLS since joining the league in 2023. He's a good chance creator, while also being able to dictate the tempo of a game from the middle of the pitch. We believe his qualities and leadership will be a good addition to our midfield."

Klich, 34, came to MLS ahead of the 2023 season after a distinguished career in Europe. The Polish international has started 62 of 63 matches for D.C. United the past two seasons. He's been extremely durable, playing over 2,600 minutes in each of those two seasons. He has scored six goals and added 22 assists in MLS play combined, including 13 assists last season. He's created 147 chances with an 82.9% passing accuracy in MLS.

Prior to joining MLS, Klich played five seasons at Leeds United in England. After joining the side in 2018-19, he helped the team get promoted to the Premier League the following season. He made 82 appearances in the Premier League over the next three seasons for Leeds. He finished his Leeds career with 195 total appearances across all competitions, scoring 24 goals and adding 22 assists.

The Tarnow, Poland native began his professional career in the Polish top flight at Cracovia in 2008. After three seasons, he made the move to Germany and signed with VFL Wolfsburg. Following a loan spell with Dutch club PEC Zwolle in 2012-13, he made the permanent move in the summer of 2013. With Zwolle, Klich won the Dutch Cup by defeating powerhouse Ajax Amsterdam, helping Zwolle qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Over the next couple of seasons, Klich played for two teams in Germany before joining FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie. After scoring six goals and adding four assists in the 2016-17 season, Klich made the move to Leeds United.

Internationally, Klich has represented Poland 41 times including starting all three group matches in UEFA Euro 2020. He has scored two goals and added four assists for his country.

Player Profile

Name: Mateusz Klich (Ma-te-oosh Cl-ick)

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-0

Birthdate: June 13, 1990 (Age: 34)

Birthplace: Tarnow, Poland

Nationality: Poland

Transaction: Atlanta United acquires midfielder Mateusz Klich in exchange for a first round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft from D.C. United on Dec. 20, 2024.

Atlanta United roster (as of Dec. 20, 2024)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert* 

Defenders (9):  Luis Abram, Pedro Amador, Noah Cobb, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Efraín Morales, Derrick Williams 

Midfielders (9): Jay Fortune, Mateusz Klich, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres

Forwards (4):  Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Xande Silva, Jamal Thiaré

*Player will join Atlanta United effective Jan. 1, 2025

