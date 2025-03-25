Tristan Muyumba Expected to Miss Three Weeks

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that Tristan Muyumba will miss approximately three weeks with a right calf strain and a right lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain. The midfielder suffered the injury during the first half of Atlanta's 2-2 draw vs. FC Cincinnati and was subbed off in the 41st minute. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.

Atlanta United (1-2-2, 5 points) returns to action Saturday, March 29 when it hosts New York City FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

