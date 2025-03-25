Earthquakes to Host Free Block Party Featuring Global Superstar Steve Aoki in Downtown San Jose on May 13

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will host a Block Party featuring a live musical performance by global superstar Steve Aoki in partnership with the Urban Vibrancy Institute (UVI) and the City of San Jose on Tuesday, May 13, in Downtown San Jose's SoFA District. The Block Party is part of the festivities that week leading up to the following night, when the Earthquakes take on Inter Miami CF at PayPal Park in one of the most anticipated matchups in Bay Area soccer history.

Admission to watch the internationally acclaimed DJ and record producer in action along with several local artists will be free, as the event will mark the beginning of the UVI Block Party Series, a celebration of San Jose's diverse neighborhoods and their unique character. With the first installment coming to the heart of the city's artistic hub, the SoFA (South First Street Area) District, get ready for an electrifying evening filled with music, community and the thrill of soccer fever.

"We are thrilled to work with the Urban Vibrancy Institute and the City of San Jose to deliver this world-class experience to Downtown San Jose," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "Bringing in a globally renowned artist like Steve Aoki will be a celebration of our community, our fans and the growing energy around the sport of soccer as we build toward the 2026 World Cup."

Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Billboard described Aoki as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." A two-time Grammy-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist and Guinness World Record holder for the "Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year," Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival.

As a distinguished cross-genre solo artist, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee, on top of having released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles, and more than 10 Top 10-charting radio records. His influential record label Dim Mak, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, is known for being a launching pad for the careers of prominent acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots, The Kills, Zedd and Diplo.

Aside from the dynamic set of live music from Aoki and other local artists, fans attending the Block Party will have the opportunity to show off their Earthquakes team spirit by participating in a variety of games and activations, enjoy delicious food and drink options from local vendors, connect with fellow San Jose residents while celebrating the city's vibrant culture, and immerse themselves in the unique artistic flair that defines the SoFA District.

To reserve a spot for the May 13 Block Party, please click HERE to RSVP as space will be limited. The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2025 Earthquakes home games-including the May 14 matchup with Inter Miami CF-is by purchasing season tickets HERE. Select single-game tickets can be purchased HERE. For more information and updates, please visit sjearthquakes.com and uvisj.com.

Upcoming UVI Block Party Series Dates:

Thursday, June 12: Historic District

Friday, July 11: Little Italy District

Thursday, Aug. 28: Paseo De San Antonio

Thursday, Sept. 18: East Village

Wednesday, Oct. 8: San Pedro

