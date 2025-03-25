Earthquakes to Host Free Block Party Featuring Global Superstar Steve Aoki in Downtown San Jose on May 13
March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes will host a Block Party featuring a live musical performance by global superstar Steve Aoki in partnership with the Urban Vibrancy Institute (UVI) and the City of San Jose on Tuesday, May 13, in Downtown San Jose's SoFA District. The Block Party is part of the festivities that week leading up to the following night, when the Earthquakes take on Inter Miami CF at PayPal Park in one of the most anticipated matchups in Bay Area soccer history.
Admission to watch the internationally acclaimed DJ and record producer in action along with several local artists will be free, as the event will mark the beginning of the UVI Block Party Series, a celebration of San Jose's diverse neighborhoods and their unique character. With the first installment coming to the heart of the city's artistic hub, the SoFA (South First Street Area) District, get ready for an electrifying evening filled with music, community and the thrill of soccer fever.
"We are thrilled to work with the Urban Vibrancy Institute and the City of San Jose to deliver this world-class experience to Downtown San Jose," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "Bringing in a globally renowned artist like Steve Aoki will be a celebration of our community, our fans and the growing energy around the sport of soccer as we build toward the 2026 World Cup."
Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Billboard described Aoki as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." A two-time Grammy-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist and Guinness World Record holder for the "Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year," Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival.
As a distinguished cross-genre solo artist, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee, on top of having released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles, and more than 10 Top 10-charting radio records. His influential record label Dim Mak, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, is known for being a launching pad for the careers of prominent acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots, The Kills, Zedd and Diplo.
Aside from the dynamic set of live music from Aoki and other local artists, fans attending the Block Party will have the opportunity to show off their Earthquakes team spirit by participating in a variety of games and activations, enjoy delicious food and drink options from local vendors, connect with fellow San Jose residents while celebrating the city's vibrant culture, and immerse themselves in the unique artistic flair that defines the SoFA District.
To reserve a spot for the May 13 Block Party, please click HERE to RSVP as space will be limited. The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2025 Earthquakes home games-including the May 14 matchup with Inter Miami CF-is by purchasing season tickets HERE. Select single-game tickets can be purchased HERE. For more information and updates, please visit sjearthquakes.com and uvisj.com.
Upcoming UVI Block Party Series Dates:
Thursday, June 12: Historic District
Friday, July 11: Little Italy District
Thursday, Aug. 28: Paseo De San Antonio
Thursday, Sept. 18: East Village
Wednesday, Oct. 8: San Pedro
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2025
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Connor Ronan Undergoes Successful Appendectomy - Colorado Rapids
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Young Ecuadorian International Forward Allen Obando on Loan - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Transfer Forward Aaron Bibout to Västerås SK - LA Galaxy
- New England Revolution Announce New England Poster Series - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes to Host Free Block Party Featuring Global Superstar Steve Aoki in Downtown San Jose on May 13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Power Rankings: Charlotte FC Firmly in Top 5 After Record Win - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Breaking Barriers Event Aimed at Empowering Women Pursuing a Career in Sports - FC Cincinnati
- Four CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Miles Robinson Recognized by Cincinnati City Hall as Black History Month Honoree - FC Cincinnati
- 2025 Generation adidas Cup to Feature Top International Clubs and Host Inaugural Girls Division - MLS
- The Beautiful Game Celebrity Match Returns to Chase Stadium on June 7 - Inter Miami CF
- Nick Hagglund Makes a Triumphant Return to Action with FC Cincinnati: 'I Thought I Was Never Going to Play Again' - FC Cincinnati
- Tristan Muyumba Expected to Miss Three Weeks - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Earthquakes to Host Free Block Party Featuring Global Superstar Steve Aoki in Downtown San Jose on May 13
- San Jose Unable To Make Up For First-Half Deficit
- The Clásico Tapatio in San Jose: Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Atlas FC at PayPal Park Presented by El Mexicano
- Earthquakes Midfielder Hernán López Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
- Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Called for Youth International Duty