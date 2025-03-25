Paul Arriola Undergoes Successful Surgery

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that Paul Arriola has undergone successful left knee surgery. The procedure was performed by Dr. Bert Mandelbaum on Monday, March 24 in Santa Monica, California. Arriola is set to begin rehabilitation immediately following the procedure. The 30-year-old suffered a torn left ACL on Tuesday, March 11 in the Rave Green's Concacaf Champions Cup match at Cruz Azul in Mexico City. He has been placed on the Season Ending Injury List and is now ineligible to play for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Seattle acquired Arriola in January via trade from FC Dallas after over a decade in MLS and Liga MX, appearing in over 300 matches across all competitions since 2013. The 2022 MLS All-Star tallied 37 goals and 34 assists in 174 regular-season appearances with FC Dallas and D.C. United from 2017-2024, following four seasons with Mexican side Club Tijuana. The U.S. Men's National Team veteran scored two goals in six appearances for Sounders FC across all competitions this season before the injury.

