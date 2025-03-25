Miles Robinson Recognized by Cincinnati City Hall as Black History Month Honoree

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







For his works in the community, FC Cincinnati defender and MLS All-Star Miles Robinson was recognized by Cincinnati City Council as a Black History Month Honoree last week, celebrating Robinson for his works in the community and his support of the City of Cincinnati as a leader with the club.

"At City Hall, we like to make sure that we recognize leadership in our community," Cincinnati City Council Member Seth Walsh said at a presentation of the commendation on March 20 at the Mercy Health Training Center. "It's our honor to present this to you today on behalf of all you do at FC Cincinnati, and we appreciate everything you're doing for the community, beyond just on the field, but outside the field and lifting up the next generation as well. So on behalf of Cincinnati, thank you so much."

"It's definitely an honor to receive this. I'm so grateful for it," Miles Robinson said, accepting the honor. "Thanks to Councilman Walsh for giving me this opportunity to allow me to have more of a platform and the more of a voice to spread light and spread love across the community. That's my goal, so it's definitely a big honor."

Cincinnati City Council voted on the matter on February 26, approving the resolution by unanimous consent. With FC Cincinnati opening their season on February 19 and playing eight games in 25 days, Robinson was presented the honor at the first convenient opportunity.

The motion, so ordered as file number 202500344 in the public record, is resolved as:

"RECOGNIZING Miles Robinson as a 2025 Black History Month honoree and EXPRESSING the appreciation of the Mayor and the Council of the City of Cincinnati for his leadership and commitment to using his platform for positive impact both on and off the field."

"When I learned Miles was coming to Cincinnati to be part of FC Cincinnati, obviously, it was amazing for the team but also I knew your reputation about your engagement in the community," Council Member Walsh said to Robinson in a joint interview. "That's something that I look for in leaders in the city, because so many people look up to you when you're on the field, and it's what you do off the field that I think is the most important. You give back in a way that makes sure that the latter that helped you get to where you are is still there for the next generation and I don't think that gets recognized enough. So I'm glad we could actually recognize that today and continue to raise your voice."

"I love to be involved in the community. I love to uplift young individuals to give them hope and faith and just put smiles on their faces," Robinson said in the interview. "Cincinnati is obviously a beautiful city and I think it's through youth that we can actually make the biggest change."

Since joining FC Cincinnati, Miles Robinson has appeared in 41 matches for the club and was named to the 2024 MLS All-Star team for his performance. Robinson has also regularly represented the United States at the Men's Senior National Team level, including being named captain of the squad twice and played every minute of every match for the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"He's representing our club in a good way," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of Robinson ahead of the honor being presented. Since the start of the 2025 season, Noonan has selected Robinson to be captain of the team in each of his available matches, making Robinson now tied for fourth most captained player in the club's MLS history.

"If you're getting recognized outside of your play on the field, it's because you're involved in more ways than your talent, with your craft," Noonan continued. "So whether it's Miles or any of our players, when they're involved in this community and when they feel like this is their home and they have an impact that extends beyond a soccer fan, that I like. That I appreciate. And so Miles represents us in a good way."

