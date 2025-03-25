Nashville SC Announces 2025 Special Olympics Unified Team Roster

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club, in partnership with Special Olympics Tennessee and for the first time Transcard, the official payments partner of Nashville SC, today held a signing ceremony inside the Transcard Premier Club at GEODIS Park for its 2025 Special Olympics Unified Team athletes. Joined by Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs and players Dan Lovitz, Jacob Shaffelburg, Taylor Washington, and Joe Willis, each Unified Team player signed their contract and participated in practice on the GEODIS Park field.

The Special Olympics Unified Team brings together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to promote social inclusion and is inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.

The 2025 squad marks the fourth-straight season Nashville SC has partnered with Special Olympics Tennessee to field a Unified Team. In 2022, Nashville SC formed its inaugural team and provided Special Olympics Tennessee with a $10,000 donation. In 2023, Unified Team Boy in Gold Carl Ramey was named to the All-Star Team and was awarded co-MVP of the Special Olympics Unified Team All-Star match in Washington, DC. Last season, returning players Adan Ramirez and Chris Parks were named to the Special Olympics Unified Team All-Star roster for the match in Columbus, Ohio.

This year's Nashville SC Unified Team will play three matches:

May 3 at Atlanta United FC's Unified Team

May 10 vs. Charlotte FC's Unified Team at GEODIS Park following Nashville SC's MLS match against Charlotte FC

June 14 at Chicago Fire FC's Unified Team

2025 Nashville SC Special Olympics Unified Team Roster:

#1 Braden Jenkins

#2 Charlie Milhizer

#3 Cameron Pryor

#4 Harper Gibson

#5 Brodie Cowans

#6 AJ Elliott

#7 Ahmad Amedi

#8 Rogen Bonn

#9 Dylan Butts

#10 Carl Ramey

#11 Gavin Crawford

#12 Brea Fisher

#13 Mia Hasan

#14 Adan Ramirez

#18 Seth Isbell

#19 Bryan Fisher

#25 Mihail Katselis

#29 Max Allen

#30 Cole Ballweber

#34 Logan Holdaway

#42 Elijah Noah-Wilson

#44 Gray Gibson

#47 Chris Parks

*Bold denotes returning player

Head Coach: Misty Germek

Assistant Coach: Sandy Pollock

Goalkeeper Coach: Meghan Coyle

QUOTE REPOSITORY:

Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs: "We are so proud of the players and coaches of our Special Olympics Unified Team and can't wait to watch this season's Boys and Girls in Gold!"

Nashville SC Director of Community Engagement Brandon Hill: "Providing these athletes with the opportunity to learn important life lessons through the game of soccer is a truly rewarding experience for our entire club. It is a joy every season to bring this team together, and we cannot wait to see what the 2025 squad accomplishes both on and off the field."

Senior Director of Unified Champion Schools for Special Olympics Tennessee Beth Teegarden: "Through Unified Sports, Special Olympics athletes not only have the opportunity to improve in the sport but to develop true meaningful friendships and understanding with their teammates. This partnership has many positive outcomes and one of my favorites is seeing the support and relationships developing between the first team players and the Unified Team."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.