The Beautiful Game Celebrity Match Returns to Chase Stadium on June 7

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Today it was announced that Chase Stadium will be hosting The Beautiful Game by R10 & RC3, marking the second time Inter Miami CF's home grounds hosts the special event. The celebrity fútbol match will take place at Chase Stadium on Saturday, June 7, with global fútbol legends Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos captaining the two sides.

The celebrity match will display a star-studded line up of fútbol legends, global superstars, and entertainment icons for an unforgettable night of skill, passion and showmanship.

Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos will release more roster details in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to their accounts on social media for more information. Updates will also be provided on Chase Stadium accounts.

Ronaldinho and Roberto Carlos both enjoyed immensely successful careers at club level and on the international stage and are regarded amongst the best players in their positions in the history of the game. Ronaldinho was a flashy midfielder that marveled the world with his flare, creativity and contagious smile during his spells representing Grêmio (1998-2001), Paris Saint-Germain (2001-2003), FC Barcelona (2003-2008), AC Milan (2008-2011), Flamengo (2011-2012 and 2015), Clube Atlético Mineiro (2012-2014), Querétaro (2014-2015) and Brazil's national team (1999-2013, 97 caps). He collected numerous trophies throughout his career, among them a UEFA Champions League (2006-2006), two La Liga titles (2004-2005, 2005-2006), an Italian Serie A (2010-2011), a CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores (2013), a FIFA World Cup (2002) and a Copa América (1999). Individually, 'Dinho' also racked up countless individual accolades, including winning the 2005 Ballon d'Or, being named FIFA World Player of the Year twice (2005 and 2006), being named UEFA Club Footballer of the Year (2005-2006), being named to the UEFA Team of the Year three times (2004, 2005 and 2006) and being inducted into the Brazilian Football Museum Hall of Fame and AC Milan's Hall of Fame.

Roberto Carlos, a Real Madrid and Brazilian national team legend, meanwhile, was a speedy left back with great capacity to go forward and a knack to score worldies with his rocket of a left foot. He represented União Sāo João (1991-1993), Palmeiras (1993-1995), Inter Milan (1995-1996), Real Madrid (1996-2007), Fenerbahçe (2007-2009), Anzhi Makhachkala (2011-2012), Delhi Dynamos (2015) and Brazil's national team (1992-2006, 125 caps). Collectively, Roberto Carlos also won many titles both in South America and Europe, including two Brazilian Série A titles (1993 and 1994), three UEFA Champions League's (1997-1998, 1999-2000, 2001-2002), four La Liga titles (1996-1997, 2000-2001, 2002-2003, 2006-2007), a FIFA World Cup (2002) and two Copa Américas (1997 and 1999). The defender won numerous individual prizes as well, among them being named UEFA Club Defender of the Year twice (2002 and 2003), being named in the UEFA Team of the Year twice (2002 and 2003) and being inducted into the Brazilian Football Museum Hall of Fame.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.