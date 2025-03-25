Colorado Rapids Hosting Second Annual Bark at the Park

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids are set to host their second Bark at the Park on Saturday, March 29, during the team's match against Charlotte FC. Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the stadium for the club's only afternoon kickoff of the season.

Theme Night Details:

Who: Colorado Rapids vs. Charlotte FC

What: Bark at the Park

When: Saturday, March 29, at 2:30 p.m. MT

Where: DICK's Sporting Goods Park

Activations:

Players will arrive to the stadium and be greeted by dogs from A Friend of Jack Rescue.

Mile High Lab Mission will have a concourse activation near section 129 where four dogs will be available for adoption.

Goodheart Animal Health Centers will have a concourse activation at the top of section 136 where they will have giveaways and dog treats.

The Oar Captain of the Match will be UCHealth Certified Therapy Dog, Budge.

Every fan who purchased a dog ticket for Saturday's match will receive a Rapids branded pop up dog bowl.

Look out for the annual Simba Cam presented by Goodheart Animal Health Centers at halftime.

