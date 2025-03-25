Colorado Rapids Midfielder Connor Ronan Undergoes Successful Appendectomy

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids midfielder Connor Ronan has undergone a successful appendectomy, the club announced today. Ronan is expected to be sidelined up to 2-3 weeks as he rehabilitates from the procedure.

Ronan, 27, signed with the club ahead of the 2023 MLS season from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. In his three seasons with the club, Ronan has recorded two goals and 13 assists in 63 appearances.

