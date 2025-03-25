Colorado Rapids Midfielder Connor Ronan Undergoes Successful Appendectomy
March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids midfielder Connor Ronan has undergone a successful appendectomy, the club announced today. Ronan is expected to be sidelined up to 2-3 weeks as he rehabilitates from the procedure.
Ronan, 27, signed with the club ahead of the 2023 MLS season from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers FC. In his three seasons with the club, Ronan has recorded two goals and 13 assists in 63 appearances.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2025
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Connor Ronan Undergoes Successful Appendectomy - Colorado Rapids
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Young Ecuadorian International Forward Allen Obando on Loan - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Transfer Forward Aaron Bibout to Västerås SK - LA Galaxy
- New England Revolution Announce New England Poster Series - New England Revolution
- Earthquakes to Host Free Block Party Featuring Global Superstar Steve Aoki in Downtown San Jose on May 13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Power Rankings: Charlotte FC Firmly in Top 5 After Record Win - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host Breaking Barriers Event Aimed at Empowering Women Pursuing a Career in Sports - FC Cincinnati
- Four CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Selected by Canada U17 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Miles Robinson Recognized by Cincinnati City Hall as Black History Month Honoree - FC Cincinnati
- 2025 Generation adidas Cup to Feature Top International Clubs and Host Inaugural Girls Division - MLS
- The Beautiful Game Celebrity Match Returns to Chase Stadium on June 7 - Inter Miami CF
- Nick Hagglund Makes a Triumphant Return to Action with FC Cincinnati: 'I Thought I Was Never Going to Play Again' - FC Cincinnati
- Tristan Muyumba Expected to Miss Three Weeks - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Connor Ronan Undergoes Successful Appendectomy
- U.S. Women's National Team Will Face the Republic of Ireland on June 26 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colo.
- Rapids Lose Their First Match of the MLS Regular Season, Fall to Portland Timbers 0-3
- Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers Preview
- Colorado Rapids Call up Nicolas Hansen on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Portland Timbers