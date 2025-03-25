FC Cincinnati Host Breaking Barriers Event Aimed at Empowering Women Pursuing a Career in Sports

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati, in partnership with Procter & Gamble's Always and Secret brands, hosted Breaking Barriers at TQL Stadium Wednesday afternoon, bringing together dozens of women from the Cincinnati area to network and learn from industry professionals. Launched in 2021, FC Cincinnati's Breaking Barriers initiative empowers women pursuing a career or looking to advance their career in the sports industry and aligned with Women's History Month, the event offers networking and learning opportunities through panel discussions, breakout sessions and professional development resourcing.

"Our hope as a club is to make sure that all women, whether they are just now starting their careers, or have been in their role for a few years, feel that they have a place to be heard," FC Cincinnati Community Relations Manager and co-organizer of the event Lauryn Groce said. "Breaking Barriers allows all women to spend some time reflecting on the future of sports and how they can continue to shape this industry for the next generation. I am thankful to be able to see the success of this event and the impact it makes in our community."

"It's exciting to see the growth and success of this event over the years and the lasting impact it has on attendees. Many women look forward to joining us every year and share their experience with their friends to join us for future events," FC Cincinnati Director of Partnership Strategy and co-organizer Jalynn Britt added. "There's no limit to what women can achieve in our industry and beyond. I'm proud that the event, in collaboration with our partners at Procter & Gamble, has helped amplify voices and provided unique opportunities to those who participate."

Breakout groups were led by industry professionals across disciplines and sports with FC Cincinnati staff leading the sessions that included a Q&A with attendees. Leaders included Carrie Birth (North American Sports Marketing Director at Procter & Gamble), Lindsey Dingeldein (Sr. Director, Community Relations & Operations at Cincinnati Reds & Reds Community Fund), Dr. Lenecia Nickell, LPCC-S, CMPC, NCC (Associate Athletic Director, Sport Psychology and Wellness at the University of Cincinnati), Myia Johnson (Women's Basketball Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Xavier University), Taylor Conklin (Director of Community Engagement, Cincinnati Bengals), and Pam Mbanga (FC Cincinnati Creative Director).

"I thought that this event was amazing. I think that it's awesome that they're bringing different people in the sports world together, and that people are able to ask us questions, especially because they want to know how to get into our industry. Sometimes it can seem like a secret society, but it's not really," Xavier Women's Basketball Assistant Coach Myia Johnson. "I think that we need to have an event like this so we can connect people, and that they know that if they have questions or if they have aspirations and they want to see themselves in the same spaces that we are, that they can do it, and that you can be confident in any situation that you're in, as long as you work hard and you're prepared, you can be successful."

"I hope (the attendees) take away that no matter how intimidating a room may be, you can still speak up and you bring your creative ideas. It's important that they remember that no one can make you feel inferior unless you allow them to, and as long as you put the work in that will boost your confidence. You speak up, and you always find a way to separate yourself and be creative as much as you possibly can, and always bring solutions to every problem."

"One of the things that we have identified as a profession, working with high level athletes and performers, is that people don't necessarily know the steps to get into the role," Dr. Lenecia Nickell, Associate AD at University of Cincinnati Athletics. "They know a role may exist, but they don't know the steps to get into that role and understanding that there are multiple ways to be able to work with athletes...so if you're not in sport, or if you're not directly involved with an athletics department, it might be hard to find that, or to know what it is, or what the job roles are and go 'oh, yeah, that's what I want to do!' Or 'I really don't want to do that.'"

"So the visibility, I'm always appreciative of the opportunity to say, 'hey, this exists! This is how you can do it!' So I am appreciative of the opportunity to be able to put that out in front of folks, and maybe be what you didn't see right when starting your journey."

After the breakout sessions, a special guest panel featuring two Olympians from the Cincinnati area spoke to the attendees on the challenges and successes both have faced as women in both sports and business. The two Olympians, Annette Echikunwoke and Nina Castagna, both competed at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Echikunwoke, the first-ever Hammer Throw medalist for the United States, attended the University of Cincinnati and received an undergraduate and master's degree. Castagna attended Walnut Hills High School before going to Washington University where she was a three-time All-American and was the coxswain for the Women's Rowing 8 team that finished 5th in Paris.

In addition to the speakers, Breaking Barriers provided connection opportunities for local organizations including the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, National Society of Black Sports Professionals Cincinnati Chapter and the FC Cincinnati People & Culture Department to meet with attendees, and had the FC Cincinnati Photo Team on site to provide new professional quality headshot photos for attendees to use in their future career endeavors, wherever they may take them.

Through Breaking Barriers, FC Cincinnati continues to promote an inclusive community and provides essential resources for the success of women in the sports industry while providing an expanded vision of the potential that sports has to impact its community.

¬â¹ ¬â¹About FC Cincinnati Foundation

FC Cincinnati Foundation (FCCF) was launched in December 2018 to support transformational change for Cincinnati-area children and impact positive differences in children in underserved communities. FCCF offers programming to support character development and physical well-being through soccer, the importance of education, and an additional focus on community service. FC Cincinnati Foundation will reach over 60,000 children this year.

For more information, visit FCCincinnati.com/Community.

FC Cincinnati is committed to leaving a legacy, creating something bigger than ourselves, and being the embodiment of a rising Cincinnati. Through our own programs and initiatives and the support of key partners, we will improve the lives of children through soccer and will continue to do our part to create an inclusive community.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.