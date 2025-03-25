New England Revolution Announce New England Poster Series

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution is launching the New England Poster Series. Beginning this Saturday, March 29, the Revolution will highlight six local artists, each from a different New England state, with specially designed matchday posters to be given away to fans at various home games throughout the season.

The first poster. to be featured Saturday when the Revolution hosts the New York Red Bulls, is designed by Susan Leach, a Rhode Island native with a combined passion for painting and American history. The artwork pays homage to the Revolutionary War and the Ocean State, with 11 colonial soldiers holding soccer balls and Gillette Stadium visible in the background. The posters will be available to fans upon entry at all Gillette Stadium gates, while supplies last.

The complete 2025 Revolution theme night schedule can be found HERE. Additional information about each theme night will be shared on the New England Revolution's website and social media channels prior to the event. Season Memberships and tickets for every Revolution home match are available at Revolutionsoccer.net/tickets or by calling 1-877-GET-REVS.

See below for the dates of all six matches in the New England Poster Series, along with information about each artist. All six artists will be featured by the club prior to each respective match.

March 29 vs. New York Red Bulls - Susan Leach (Rhode Island)

Leach was born and raised in New England and developed a love for painting from a young age. After earning her BFA at the Hartford Art School, Leach also studied at the renowned Rhode Island School of Design as well as Yale University and Paier College of Art. Multiple pieces of her work have been selected for the Directory of Traditional American Crafts, which showcases the best historically informed handwork in America today.

June 25 vs. Nashville SC - Marc Fournier (New Hampshire)

Fournier is a New Hampshire-based artist whose work reflects his love of New England and his eclectic taste in music and pop culture. Inspired by family travels around New England, painting has become a meditative process where Fournier often finds focus. His work transports you to scenic landscapes and seascapes, up-close meetings with local wildlife, and musically-inspired psychedelic imagery.

July 25 vs. CF Montreal - Jim Lagasse (Maine)

Lagasse is a self-taught artist who finds inspiration in the everchanging scenery of Northern New England. After taking an art class in college, Lagasse has spent a lot of time experimenting and learning new techniques. He enjoys working with watercolor the most because of the challenge and unpredictable nature.

August 16 vs. Los Angeles FC - Kristi Colbert (Massachusetts)

Colbert draws her inspiration from her surroundings in Western Massachusetts, as well as her travels with her wife and two children. Specializing in painted paper collage, the medium has helped her fight perfectionism in order to find her freedom as an artist. Composed from fragments of painted recycled paper, her work serves as a reminder of the beauty that surrounds us.

August 30 vs. Charlotte FC - Dan Kenyon (Connecticut)

Kenyon has had a penchant for drawing since taking advanced art courses in high school. After striking a conversation with a vendor at the Mystic Outdoor Arts Festival while working a security detail, Kenyon taught himself how to paint, exhibiting his work in Mystic and eventually leaving his 17-year career in law enforcement in 2022 to pursue a full-time career in art. His paintings reflect the historic beauty of New England and beyond.

October 18 vs. Chicago Fire FC - Tyler Blake (Vermont)

Blake is a lifelong New Englander who currently resides in Burlington, Vermont by way of Connecticut and Massachusetts. A graphic designer with a passion for soccer, Blake has spent his life in the creative world and uses his work to create real-world positivity. His work has been showcased by Portland Hearts of Pine, as well as by semi-pro teams Vermont Green FC and Rio Grande Valley Red Crowns.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.