Power Rankings: Charlotte FC Firmly in Top 5 After Record Win

March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Last week, Charlotte started to raise eyebrows. Now? Those eyebrows are stuck like bad Botox.

Charlotte FC is firmly in the top five, with some saying as high as third. Their performances have earned it. They are challenging top competitors in this league and doing it convincingly. A win on Saturday marked the best start in club history.

They have depth, a focused style of play, and now consistency. The only bump in the road was a loss to Inter Miami, the #1 team across the rankings.

J. Sam Jones of MLSsoccer.com said it best, "Still, the vibes in Charlotte are outstanding."

Take a look at what the pundits across the league have to say:

ESPN: #3

Previous ranking: 5

"Two days after signing Dean Smith to a new contract, Charlotte showed just how far it has come under the manager in a 4-1 victory over San Jose. The Crown were resolute as always in defense, dangerous in transition and added some nice possession play, too, as they dictated the match with the ball for spells. It was a comprehensive win for a very good team."

GOAL.com: #3

Previous ranking: 5

"Something is in the water in Charlotte.

Dean Smith's side walloped the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1, despite being without U.S. internationals Tim Ream and Patrick Agyemang, as well as Israeli winger Liel Abada - all three due to the international break.

It was incredibly impressive, and they are clearly out to prove they belong among the status of MLS' elite in 2025."

MLSsoccer.com: #4

Previous ranking: 6

"It's not exactly your typical 4-1 win, is it? Still, the vibes in Charlotte are outstanding. The Crown put on a show in the middle 30 minutes, head coach Dean Smith signed a contract extension through 2027 and The Crown have 10 points through five games. Imagine where the hype would be if, back on Matchday 3, they turned a man advantage against Inter Miami into a win."

Sports Illustrated: #5

Previous ranking: 8

"There might not be a team more fun to watch in MLS now than Charlotte FC, and this weekend they stuck to their plans without key attackers Patrick Agyemang, Liel Abada, and defender Tim Ream.

Charlotte won't be a possession-based team as long as Dean Smith is head coach, but they have developed into a high-ceiling, counter-attacking team with elements of past year's Vancouver Whitecaps. Unlike Vancouver, though, they might be more sustainable.

A 4-1 win against the San Jose Earthquakes as they did this weekend, is no joke, and it was a strong debut for new left-back Souleyman Doumbia. Now, they'll look ahead to a matchup with the Colorado Rapids on Matchday 5."

The boys will have to wait until April 5th against Nashville SC to extend their club-record home win streak to seven. First, they head west to face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, March 29th, at 4:30 PM on MLS Season Pass.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.