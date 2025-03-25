LA Galaxy Transfer Forward Aaron Bibout to Västerås SK
March 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has transferred forward Aaron Bibout to Swedish second division side Västerås SK for an undisclosed fee. Additionally, the Galaxy will retain a sell-on percentage of the transfer fee if Bibout is sold to another club.
"Since joining the Galaxy from the Kadji Sports Academy in Douala, Aaron has been one of the brightest players in our development pathway as evidenced by his more than 20 goals in MLS Next Pro," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "We are excited that Aaron will be continuing his journey with Västerås and wish him all the best at this next step in his career."
In three seasons played (2023-25) with the LA Galaxy's second team (LA Galaxy II, Ventura County FC), Bibout, 20, totaled 35 goal contributions (26 goals, 9 assists) in 53 matches played (50 starts) across all competitions (MLS NEXT Pro, U.S. Open Cup). The Yaoundé, Cameroon, native made two career appearances (0 starts) for the LA Galaxy in MLS Regular Season play. In three matches played (2 starts) across all competitions for Ventura County FC during the 2025 campaign, Bibout recorded four goals.
In 21 appearances (18 starts) for VCFC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, Bibout tallied eight goals and four assists. In his first season with LA Galaxy II, Bibout registered 14 goals and five assists in 27 games played (27 starts) during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season.
Transaction: LA Galaxy transfer forward Aaron Bibout to Västerås SK on March 25, 2025.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
